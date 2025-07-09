2025 Academic Excellence Award winners revealed

Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) has announced the winners of the 2025 Academic Excellence Awards, recognising outstanding contributions in teaching, research, teaching support, and industry engagement.

Now in its third year, the awards celebrate excellence across nine categories. This year marks the introduction of a new award – the Industry Engagement Champion Award – to honour those who have significantly advanced university-industry collaboration.

Out of 93 nominees, nine winners were selected by the University Award Panel and confirmed by the Senior Management Team.

All-Round Academic Excellence Award

Dr Chun Zhao, School of Advanced Technology

Recognised for his well-rounded contributions to teaching, research, and industry collaboration, including the establishment of a technology commercialisation enterprise.

Dr Zhao’s work in fourth-generation semiconductors and sensor chip innovation drives academic and industry integration, supported by high-impact publications and patents. As a recipient of the Suzhou Outstanding Teacher Award, he has mentored students to national success in robotics and innovation. He has also trained over 1,000 academic staff through the Institute of Leadership and Education Advanced Development (ILEAD), advancing higher education reform.

Teaching Excellence Award

Dr Hyung Rae Cho, Design School

Honoured for his innovative, AI-enhanced, practice-led teaching in urban design and his leadership in global academic initiatives.

He says: “This award is a great honour, not just personally but as a recognition of the values I hold in teaching. It affirms that encouraging critical thinking and bridging academia with real-world challenges matters. It motivates me to continue evolving both as an educator and researcher and as part of a university striving for global excellence.”

Teaching Innovation Award

Dr Yue Li, School of Advanced Technology

Celebrated for integrating VR, gamified learning, and generative AI into computing education, greatly improving student engagement. She says: “Seeing the spark in my students’eyes and their remarkable achievements is my greatest reward. My teaching innovations are designed to empower them for an engaging, vibrant, and future-ready learning journey. This award affirms my commitment.”

Research Excellence Award

Professor Xinheng Wang, School of Advanced Technology

Acknowledged for international leadership in robotics and intelligent systems and the founding of the XJTLU-uGo Robotics Research Centre.

He says: “When it comes to research, I’m just a professor who is still curious, enthusiastic and ambitious in what I am dreaming to do with my students. All the achievements were made in such a research-led environment created by the University so that not only me but everybody could focus on the research.”

Early-Career Researcher Award

Dr Fangyu Wu, School of Advanced Technology

Recognised for her impactful research in cultural heritage and high-performance computing, and her success in leading government-funded projects.

She says: “I’m deeply honoured and humbled to receive this award from our University. My heartfelt gratitude goes to my students, colleagues, the School of Advanced Technology, and the University for their unwavering support throughout my research journey.”

Research Supervision Award

Professor Jimin Xiao, School of Advanced Technology

Honoured for mentoring over 10 PhD students and supporting junior supervisors, with many mentees moving on to top academic roles.

He says: “As a teacher at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, my greatest sense of achievement comes from the success of my students. I feel extremely proud when witnessing the achievements made by each and every supervised student.”

Industry Engagement Champion Award

Dr Long Huang, School of Intelligent Manufacturing Ecosystem

Awarded for driving industry partnerships and integrating real-world challenges into the curriculum using AI and systems engineering.

He says: “I’m honoured to receive this recognition. It reflects the collective effort of our students, colleagues, and industry partners in turning real-world challenges into opportunities for innovation, impact, and learning.”

Teaching Technician Award

Shiyao Li, School of AI and Advanced Computing

Recognised for enhancing laboratory infrastructure and developing innovative technical platforms to support teaching and outreach.

He says: “I’m grateful for the University’s recognition of both my personal efforts and the work of our team. I will continue to provide strong support for the staff and students at the School of AI and Advanced Computing as always.”

Teaching Assistant Award

Lok Hang Cheung, Design School

Celebrated for his innovative AI tools, hands-on student mentoring, and interdisciplinary leadership in architecture education.

He says: “Bridging teaching, research, and practice has been my academic goal and belief. I appreciate XJTLU, especially the Design School and the Library, for providing such a platform and opportunities. This award is not just an acknowledgement of my commitment, but also an encouragement for me to keep striving forward.”

By Xinmin Han

Edited by Patricia Pieterse