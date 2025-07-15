From Investor to Operator: New Book Provides Roadmap to Energy Wealth

Rich Tabaka releases "How to Invest in Oil" with Forbes Books

“How to Invest in Oil: Stories, Insights, & Strategic Recommendations from an Oil Entrepreneur” by Rich Tabaka is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “How to Invest in Oil: Stories, Insights, & Strategic Recommendations from an Oil Entrepreneur” by Rich Tabaka is available today on Amazon . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.Oil and gas investing has long been a pathway to financial success for those who understand the industry’s unique opportunities. In “How to Invest in Oil,” entrepreneur and oil industry expert Rich Tabaka shares the knowledge and strategies that took him from an investor to successfully managing his own energy firm."How to Invest in Oil" demystifies oil investing, providing clear insights into tax advantages, risk management, and maximizing returns. Tabaka offers a firsthand look at the industry, from evaluating drilling opportunities to understanding the technical aspects of exploration. Through compelling stories from the Kansas oil fields, he illustrates the challenges and rewards of energy investing, giving readers the tools to navigate this high-stakes world with confidence.Designed for high-net-worth individuals, financial advisors, and investors looking to diversify their portfolios, “How to Invest in Oil” breaks down the key considerations of entering the industry. Readers will learn how to identify viable investment opportunities, minimize financial risk, and leverage tax incentives to maximize profitability. Tabaka’s transparent approach ensures investors have the knowledge needed to make informed decisions in this often misunderstood sector.“Whether you choose to invest in oil or not, you should now have a clear understanding of the industry’s inner workings,” Tabaka said. “I believe the opportunities for oil are endless, and I love every part of being involved in this work.”This book is an essential resource for those looking to tap into one of the most lucrative areas of alternative investments. The opportunities are waiting—start your journey today.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About Rich TabakaRich Tabaka is the founder of Allied Resource Partners , a Denver-based oil and gas company specializing in tax-advantaged investment opportunities. From his beginnings as the son of Polish immigrants to managing multimillion-dollar drilling operations, Tabaka has built his career on transparency, due diligence, and investor success.He launched his company after personally experiencing the challenges and rewards of oil investing, and today, he oversees drilling projects across Kansas. With a background spanning real estate, construction, and energy ventures, Tabaka is committed to educating others on the benefits and risks of oil and gas investments. When he’s not leading drilling operations, he enjoys time with his wife, Audrey, and their two sons.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.Forbes Books Media ContactElisabeth Lynch, elynch@theauthoritycompany.com

