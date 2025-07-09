Bioplastics Market 2025: Market Entry Strategies and Long Term Prospcts by 2032

Bioplastics Market 2025

The global shift toward sustainability, increasing awareness of environmental concerns, and the rising demand for bio-based and eco-friendly alternatives to conventional plastics are fueling the growth of the bioplastics market . However, the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily disrupted the industry due to manufacturing halts, workforce shortages, and raw material unavailability.According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global bioplastics market was valued at $6.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $18.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Market Drivers & Opportunities- Growing environmental awareness- Widespread use in packaging (food, pharmaceuticals, etc.)- Rise in online shopping fueling packaging demand- Increased adoption of sustainable alternativesChallenges- Higher production costs- Limited consumer base due to niche applicationsSegment Insights:By Type- Biodegradable Plastics held nearly 60% of the market share in 2021 and are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.2% through 2031.By Application- Flexible Packaging was the largest segment in 2021, accounting for over 25% of the market.- Consumer Goods is the fastest-growing application, with a projected CAGR of 13.8%.By Region- Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2021 with over 40% share and is forecasted to register the fastest regional CAGR of 12.4%.Key Market Players- Eastman Chemical Company- Kuraray Co. Ltd.- LG Chem- BASF SE- Biome Technologies Plc- CJ CheilJedang Corp.- Corbion N.V.- Danimer Scientific- Dow Inc.- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings- Novamont S.P.A- SKCThese companies are leveraging strategies such as partnerships, product innovation, expansions, and joint ventures to strengthen their market presence.

