AleYoga Launches Spanish-Language Yoga Programs for Beginners (Yoga para principiantes)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As more people across the U.S. and Latin America seek accessible wellness practices, AleYoga.com is stepping up to serve Spanish-speaking audiences with a structured and supportive approach to yoga for beginners (yoga para principiantes). Designed and led by certified yoga trainer Alexandra, the platform offers a comprehensive video course created specifically for those starting their yoga journey from scratch.

Alexandra, the founder of AleYoga.com, created her first beginner course after years of working with private clients, observing that many newcomers feel overwhelmed by studio classes or unsure about the right path to follow. “With my online beginner series, I wanted to provide a calm, clear structure that anyone can follow especially those who prefer to learn in Spanish and need flexibility in their schedule,” says Alexandra.

The beginner course includes eight full-length video classes, each one hour long, plus guided breathing techniques and Savasana instructions. New users can start exploring the content right away, making it easier than ever to begin yoga from home.

Tailored for the Spanish-Speaking Community

Alexandra believes that learning in your native language is essential for confidence and long-term success in wellness habits. “A lot of my students told me they struggled to follow English yoga videos,” she explains. “That’s why I decided to create a complete program in Spanish that covers everything from basic postures to relaxation techniques.”

The program is already being used by Spanish speakers in the U.S., Mexico, Colombia, and Spain. It provides step-by-step instruction to build strength, flexibility, and mental clarity, while respecting each practitioner’s pace and comfort.

Why This Program Stands Out

While many yoga platforms offer generic content, AleYoga’s course is designed specifically with the Spanish-speaking beginner in mind. The program emphasizes proper alignment, healthy posture habits, and gradual progression to more advanced sequences.

Alexandra also addresses common concerns many women face when starting yoga: discomfort with physical adjustments in group classes, confusion about which style of yoga to choose, and how to adapt practice during menstruation or for back pain.

“Some students prefer not to be touched during practice. That’s completely valid,” she says. “Pre-recorded classes are a respectful, empowering alternative.”

Whether practicing at home in Miami or from a small town in Peru, users can enjoy high-quality instruction without the pressure of live sessions or the need to attend a studio.

Available Now

AleYoga's full catalog, including the yoga for beginners (yoga para principiantes) course is available

Courses are compatible with mobile and desktop devices, and no previous experience or expensive equipment is needed. The only requirement is a yoga mat and an open mind.

For more information, media inquiries, or interview requests with Alexandra, please visit

