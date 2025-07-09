Costa Farms Names Jose Smith Jr. as President, Announces Key Executive Promotions

Jose Smith Jr.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After three decades as CEO and President of Costa Farms , Joche Smith Sr. is proud to announce the promotion of his son, Jose (Joche) Smith Jr., to President as part of the company’s thoughtful leadership transition. In this new role, Smith will oversee day-to-day operations across Costa’s domestic and international business units and lead strategic initiatives that position the company for continued growth and innovation.Joche Smith Sr. will continue as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, providing strategic oversight and guiding Costa Farms’ legacy of excellence. He will also continue to lead the legal and human resources functions, with Arianna Cabrera de Oña, Chief People Officer and General Counsel, reporting directly to him, allowing Smith Sr. to continue shaping company culture.“Joche Jr. has an innate understanding of our customers and our mission to bring plants to every home. He’s ready to lead us forward with clarity and purpose,” said Joche Smith Sr., CEO of Costa Farms.A fourth-generation member of the Costa family, Smith’s promotion marks the next chapter in the company’s long-term leadership vision. With over a decade of experience at Costa Farms, he has played a pivotal role in expanding the company’s national retail presence and enhancing its merchandising programs across major accounts. As Senior Vice President of Sales & Commercial Operations, he led teams responsible for strategic planning, product placement, and customer engagement, ensuring Costa’s plants reached millions of consumers in stores nationwide. He has worked closely with supply chain, production, and marketing teams to streamline operations and deliver best-in-class plant assortments that align with retail trends and shopper behavior.Costa Farms also announces that Juan Rodriguez, formerly Director of Sales for Lowe’s, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales and Commercial Operations, where he will lead customer-facing strategies and support cross-functional alignment across major retail accounts, as well as leading the commercial teams of Category Management, Demand Planning, and Marketing.These promotions reflect Costa Farms’ ongoing investment in strong, agile leadership and its commitment to delivering exceptional value to retailers and plant lovers alike.For more information about Costa Farms, visit www.costafarms.com About Costa Farms: At Costa Farms, it’s in our DNA to grow, and we’re passionate about plants! So much so that we grow more than 1,500 varieties on 5,200 acres. Costa Farms is a leading global grower of tropical plants, specializing in producing high-quality foliage plants and flowering plants. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Costa Farms offers a diverse range of products to meet the needs of consumers.

