Financial Stability Report - July 2025

Financial Stability Report Summary The Financial Policy Committee (FPC) seeks to ensure the UK financial system is prepared for, and resilient to, the wide range of risks it could face – so that the system is able to absorb rather than amplify shocks, and serve UK households and businesses, thus supporting stability and growth in the UK economy. The overall risk environment Risks and uncertainty associated with geopolitical tensions, global fragmentation of trade and financial markets, and pressures on sovereign debt markets are still elevated. Some geopolitical risks have crystalised. Related to this, material uncertainty around the global macroeconomic outlook persists. As an open economy with a large financial sector, these risks are particularly relevant to UK financial stability. In early April, US announcements on trade policy and subsequent responses from other jurisdictions were followed by sharp falls in valuations across many financial asset classes, including advanced economy government bonds. The US dollar also weakened. Conditions in core government bond and repo markets were deteriorating but remained orderly and could have worsened absent the US announcement of a tariff pause. Overall, operational resilience was sustained during a period of high volatility and transaction volumes. In some markets risk sentiment recovered after the pause in the implementation of higher trade tariffs on 9 April. But 30-year government bond prices and the US dollar remain at or near multi-year lows, and correlations with risky asset prices have shifted from historical norms. Overall, term premia globally have increased materially and remain elevated. Risky asset valuations, which had been stretched prior to April, have subsequently returned to previous levels, despite the high level of uncertainty that persists. Therefore, the risk of sharp falls in risky asset prices, abrupt shifts in asset allocation and a more prolonged breakdown in historical correlations remains high. Any vulnerabilities in market-based finance could amplify such moves, potentially affecting the availability and cost of credit in the UK. It is important that in their risk management market participants are prepared for such shocks. In the UK, household and corporate borrowers remain resilient in aggregate. The UK banking system remains in a strong position to support households and businesses, even if economic, financial and business conditions became substantially worse than expected. Developments in financial markets Against a backdrop of fiscal pressures globally, news on trade tariffs have been the primary driver of moves in financial markets since the November FSR. Following the US announcement of plans to implement significantly higher tariffs on 2 April, market measures of uncertainty increased markedly and the value of risky assets fell sharply. Government bond prices also subsequently fell. Increases in US Treasury yields spilled over to government bond yields in the UK, Japan and a number of other advanced economies. Increases in yields were most pronounced for longer-dated bonds, driven by an increase in term premia, which remain higher than at the time of the November FSR, despite declining somewhat since April. Having weakened somewhat before 2 April, the US dollar depreciated further during the stress and has continued to depreciate since. The rise in US Treasury yields and depreciation of the dollar were notable because during previous periods of market stress, US Treasury yields have tended to fall, and the US dollar has tended to strengthen. Market participants should consider the implications of further shifts in these historical corelations when managing risk. The recent episode highlights that the interconnectedness of global financial markets can mean stress from one market can move quickly to others. In this environment, significant changes in foreign investor currency hedging may also create extra pressure on funding markets. Functioning of core government bond and repo markets remained orderly during the period of stress, and there was no net selling of gilts. But conditions might have become more strained had the episode of volatility lasted longer. Only after the US announced a 90-day pause in tariff implementation on 9 April did risk sentiment improve and volatility fall. Risks to the global outlook remain high, not least as there is uncertainty over the future path of policy when the pause ends. Despite this, risky asset prices have rebounded to historically stretched levels across several asset classes since early April. The FPC therefore continues to judge that risky asset values are vulnerable to a sharp correction, and that this could interact with vulnerabilities in the system of market-based finance, adversely affecting the cost and availability of finance for households and businesses. For further details see Section 1 of the FSR. Global vulnerabilities Risks to global growth and inflation are higher than they were in November 2024. The US continues to negotiate with many jurisdictions on trade tariffs, although it has agreed to implement a trade deal with the UK. Conflict in the Middle East creates greater risks to energy prices, particularly if the supply of oil and gas were to be disrupted. The prospect of weaker growth and more uncertainty over interest rates adds to risks, including those associated with sovereign debt pressures globally. These factors impact many types of borrowers but could particularly affect corporates that are highly leveraged. The potential for much higher trade tariffs increases the likelihood of corporate default in the most exposed sectors, and losses for their lenders. Higher geopolitical tensions have been associated with an increase in the incidence of cyber attacks globally, which could coincide with, and amplify, other stresses. The 2024 Cyber Stress Test assessed participant firms’ ability to deliver wholesale payments and settlement services in a severe but plausible data integrity cyber scenario. Recognising that managing cyber-risk is a global challenge, the FPC encourages continued focus from industry, government and the international regulatory community on sharing information and best practices, and on building national and cross-border resilience to these threats. Alongside the increase in global risks, the appropriateness of financial regulation is being debated actively across a number of jurisdictions. Robust regulatory standards and international co-operation support sustainable economic growth over the long term. See Section 2 of the FSR for further details. UK household and corporate debt vulnerabilities The outlook for UK growth over the coming year is a little weaker and more uncertain than it was at the time of the November FSR. But the outlook for UK household and corporate resilience remains strong in aggregate, and it would take significant macroeconomic shocks for aggregate debt servicing measures to deteriorate materially. Although the proportion of high loan to income (LTI) and loan to value mortgage lending has been increasing over recent quarters, and the aggregate household debt-servicing ratio (DSR) is expected to rise modestly in the medium term, the proportion of borrowers with high DSRs is expected to remain low. Some highly leveraged corporate borrowers relying on market-based finance are particularly exposed to global shocks. But the volume of market-based corporate debt that needs to be refinanced over the coming year has remained low since the November FSR at around 10%. There is less information on the refinancing needs of corporates who borrow in private markets. For further details see Section 3 of the FSR. The FPC’s mortgage loan to income flow limit The FPC discussed the current operation of its LTI flow limit, building on its deliberations in Q1. This included whether there were any impediments to using the LTI flow limit more fully for those lenders that wished to, consistent with lenders’ own risk limits and business models. The Committee recommended the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to amend implementation of its LTI flow limit to allow individual lenders to increase their share of lending at high LTIs while aiming to ensure the aggregate flow remained consistent with the limit of 15%. The share of lending at an LTI ratio of greater than or equal to 4.5 rose to 9.7% in 2025 Q1. This was projected to rise further over the year, in part due to the use of lower stress rates in borrower affordability tests following the FCA’s March statement on its mortgage rules, but also as a natural consequence of the economic cycle. For further details see Box A in the FSR. UK banking sector resilience and credit conditions The UK banking system is well capitalised, maintains robust liquidity and funding positions, and asset quality remains strong. Profitability has also been such that banks have been able to earn their cost of capital and in aggregate now have price to book ratios above 1. The FPC continues to judge that the UK banking system has the capacity to support households and businesses even if economic, financial and business conditions were to be substantially worse than expected. Aggregate lending has increased since the November FSR, driven by rising mortgage volumes, strong underlying demand from households and a further easing in availability. Corporate credit conditions are broadly unchanged, though corporate demand for credit appears to have weakened slightly. UK banks provide services and financing that support the functioning of market-based finance, while at the same time non-banks are a source of funding for banks. Banks’ exposures to non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs), including to leveraged counterparties such as hedge funds, have grown to over 20% of total assets in recent years. This highlights the importance of appropriate risk management by banks active in these markets, including in respect of counterparty risk and risks around opaque and contingent leverage. The PRA and FCA previously set out their expectations on required risk management enhancements related to prime brokerage, and will continue to monitor this source of risk to banks and to the financial system more widely. The UK banking system remains well capitalised and has high levels of liquidity, and these positions are broadly unchanged since the November FSR. Considered over a longer time horizon, capital levels in aggregate had been broadly stable since the completion of the phase-in of the post-global financial crisis (GFC) bank capital framework in 2019. While the FPC judges the level of capital in the banking system to be broadly appropriate, it has been five years since the Committee’s last assessment of the overall level of capital requirements. Therefore it will refresh that assessment and provide an update on this work in the next Financial Stability Report. For further details see Section 5 of the FSR. The UK countercyclical capital buffer rate decision The FPC is maintaining the UK countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) rate at its neutral setting of 2% based on its assessment of the evolution of domestic economic and financial conditions, and underlying vulnerabilities. The indicators most directly relevant to the risk of banks’ UK exposures, to which the UK CCyB rate is applied, such as domestic credit growth and indicators of debt vulnerabilities, were not materially above long-term averages. Although credit conditions in some areas such as mortgages had eased, the Committee judged that they had not significantly added to vulnerabilities that might amplify shocks. The Committee will continue to monitor the evolution of financial conditions closely to ensure the setting of the UK CCyB rate remained appropriate. The Committee noted that the global risk environment had deteriorated in recent quarters and that vulnerabilities in market-based finance, in particular in core markets, remained. These could spill over to domestic economic and financial conditions via a number of channels, and thereby affect banks’ UK exposures to which the CCyB relates. The Bank’s stress tests capture these channels. In addition, the FPC is addressing market-based vulnerabilities directly in a range of ways, including by exploring ways to enhance gilt repo market resilience, supporting the Bank in building its toolkit to support the functioning of the repo market in system-wide stress via the contingent NBFI repo facility, and supporting international work to address NBFI leverage (further details can be found below). The resilience of market-based finance While UK markets functioned well through the heightened period of volatility in April, this was to some extent a function of the relatively short-lived nature of the market disruption. Vulnerabilities – though not unique to UK core markets – persist, in particular those linked to excessive leverage. These could, under prolonged stress, disrupt market functioning and contribute to broader financial instability. A wide range of leveraged trading strategies are present in core sterling markets and the number of prime brokers with capacity to support them is limited. While leverage capacity supports the depth of markets in good times, it can increase the risk of a disorderly unwind of positions and a sudden jump to illiquidity. This is particularly the case when leverage is combined with other macrofinancial vulnerabilities such as market concentration, crowded positions and opacity. Although the nature and scale of risks will vary across strategies, all can be vulnerable to sudden shifts in market sentiment, financing conditions or market correlations. If leveraged market participants with concentrated positions within markets or high interconnectedness across markets hit limits and start to deleverage, this can deepen or broaden an initial shock. Ensuring the resilience of core markets requires continued monitoring of leverage, data gaps and interconnections – both domestically and across borders. Data published in the FSR are intended to help market participants understand their positions relative to the aggregate to help inform their management of risk. Looking ahead, the FPC intends to expand the data it publishes in this area. For further details see Box C in the FSR. To help improve resilience in gilt repo markets the Bank plans to engage with industry through an upcoming discussion paper, which will seek views on potential options to help mitigate gilt repo market vulnerabilities, including greater central clearing of gilt repo and minimum haircuts on non-centrally cleared gilt repo. The FPC also supports international work, including the implementation of the Financial Stability Board’s policy recommendations on NBFI leverage. For further details see Section 6 in the FSR. Contributing to sustainable growth Maintaining financial stability is the foundation for sustainable growth. Periods of financial instability – such as the GFC – can negatively impact the provision of vital services, weighing on growth. The financial sector makes an important contribution to sustainable economic growth by providing vital services to households and businesses. The FPC is undertaking work in response to the Chancellor’s commission in the November 2024 remit letter to identify areas where the financial sector could contribute more to sustainable growth without compromising financial stability. The Committee is focused on actions which could support the provision of vital services to the real economy by the financial services sector and thereby support activity in the real economy, promoting welfare. The Bank can support the sector’s ability to contribute to growth through four main policy levers: Regulatory efficiency – such as some of those set out by the PRA in its June 2025 Secondary Competitiveness and Growth Objective publication. Safe innovation – such as helping the financial system to manage the risks and opportunities posed the by the adoption of innovative technologies like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the financial system (see the FPC’s Financial Stability in Focus on AI in the financial system). In part, the Bank, along with the FCA have done this through their Digital Securities Sandbox. Responsible openness – including supporting the competitiveness of the UK financial sector, allowing UK firms to compete on a level playing field both domestically and internationally, ensuring the UK is an attractive location for financial services. Productive finance – identifying and removing barriers to the efficient allocation of capital to productive investment that increases the capacity of the economy. The FPC has already taken some steps including to support households (Box A) and is assessing the barriers to financing for small and medium-sized enterprises, focusing on firms seeking to scale up (Box B). See Section 4 of the FSR for more details. Implications of the growth in private markets The role and size of private equity and private credit has grown significantly over the past 15 years, including in the UK. These markets provide long-term capital that helps businesses scale, innovate, and invest in productivity-enhancing initiatives – and as such they have the potential to support long-term growth in the UK economy. However, the widespread use of leverage across the private finance ecosystem of funds, their portfolio companies, and interactions with banks makes it particularly exposed to macroeconomic uncertainty and tighter financing conditions. And the private market ecosystem remains largely untested in an environment of sustained higher interest rates and weaker growth. Macroeconomic uncertainty has constrained exit opportunities for investors in private equity-backed corporates. For example, the initial public offering market is currently subdued, as it has been over recent years. In response, some private market funds are employing alternative strategies to provide returns to investors, such as net asset value financing. As previously set out by the FPC, key vulnerabilities associated with private markets arise from high leverage, opacity and potential conflicts of interest around valuations, and strong interconnections with riskier credit markets such as leveraged loans all of which could amplify economic and financial shocks. The current risk environment increases the risk that those vulnerabilities could crystalise. In addition, differences in insurance regimes between jurisdictions have encouraged the growth in funded reinsurance arrangements between insurers and reinsurers. These arrangements are often complex, opaque, and increase interconnections in the financial system which has the potential to pose systemic risk if unaddressed. Further work is needed to understand how private markets would operate following a shock and the system-wide implications for financial stability and real economy financing. As part of this effort, the Bank intends to undertake structured engagement with private market participants and key providers of capital to the sector, to explore those channels in collaboration with the industry, as well as continuing with its market intelligence gathering. For further details see Box E in the FSR. Developments in stablecoin Since the November FSR, there have been significant global developments in the stablecoin industry. In Q2, the FPC discussed feedback from the FCA and Bank of England’s stablecoin discussion paper. There are financial stability benefits of having a regulatory framework that is proportionate to risks, allows for some degree of alignment with other jurisdictions and supports firms setting up in the UK. The FPC supports exploring options for allowing some return on backing assets for stablecoins widely used as money, while continuing to ensure that the regime supported its expectation that such coins be exchangeable into other forms of money at par and at all times. These are global markets, and given that, it is important for the international regulatory community to consider how best to manage the financial stability risks associated with global stablecoins. For more details see the 2025 Q2 FPC Record. The 2024 Cyber Stress Test (CST24) Cyber and operational resilience stress testing remains a core part of the FPC’s toolkit for understanding firms’ ability to respond and recover from severe but plausible operational disruption. The FPC welcomes the findings published in the CST24 thematic letter of 9 July, which aims to assist firms in understanding how operational disruption of their services could lead, through financial, operational and confidence channels, to broader potential financial stability impacts. The FPC judges that this important in assisting all firms to improve their understanding and analysis of such financial stability impacts, consistent with expectations for firms’ management of their operational resilience. For more details see the 2025 Q2 FPC Record.

1: Developments in financial markets Since the November FSR, financial markets have reacted to significant developments in geopolitics, global trade policy, and sovereign debt pressures. These developments caused a deterioration in the risk environment, an intensification of uncertainty, and a weakening of the global outlook (Section 2), which led to significant market volatility in April. At the start of April, the US announced substantial and broad-based increases in tariffs, to which some jurisdictions responded with changes to their own trade policies. Market measures of uncertainty increased rapidly (Chart 1.1). The value of risky assets fell sharply, particularly in the US. Conditions in core government bond and repo markets were beginning to deteriorate in early April but remained orderly and could have worsened absent the US announcement of a tariff pause. Overall, operational resilience was sustained during a period of high volatility and transaction volumes. Unlike in previous periods of market stress where US Treasury yields have typically decreased, reflecting their safe-haven status, long-term US government bond yields rose sharply, after initially falling, accompanied by a notable weakening in the US dollar. Increases in US Treasury yields also spilled over to yields in the UK, Japan, and several other advanced economies. By contrast German bund yields fell, with market contacts suggesting this was primarily due to a rise in demand for alternative safe-haven assets amid the heightened uncertainty. In some markets, risk sentiment recovered after the pause in the implementation of higher trade tariffs on 9 April, and market-implied uncertainty measures have returned to levels observed earlier this year. But US 30-year government bond prices and the US dollar remain at or near multi-year lows. Correlations, including those with US risky asset prices, have shifted from historical norms. While financial stability risks did not crystallise, conditions would likely have become worse had the volatility continued for longer. The FPC judges that uncertainty around the global risk outlook remains materially elevated compared to the time of the November FSR. The escalation of conflict in the Middle East did not significantly impact risk sentiment in the oil and gas markets, and having spiked in June, oil and gas prices have since retraced. That said, European natural gas storage levels are lower than usual for the time of year, which raises the probability of price volatility and sharp increases in margin calls for commodity market participants in the event of further such shocks. The FPC is monitoring developments closely. Chart 1.1: Market uncertainty spiked in April before declining towards recent averages Daily Z-scores (number of standard deviations from the mean) of the MOVE and VIX indices (a) (b) (c) Sources: Bloomberg Finance L.P., Cboe Global Indices, ICE BofAML and Bank calculations.



(a) The Merrill Lynch Option Volatility Estimate for interest rates (MOVE Index) is a yield curve weighted index of the normalised implied volatility on one-month US Treasury options of several different tenors.

(b) The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index) is an index that measures US equity market volatility, derived from the prices of S&P 500 index options with expirations within the next 30 days.

(c) Mean and standard deviation calculated using data from 2002 to 2024. Having risen significantly in early April, risk premia across a range of risky asset classes are again compressed relative to their historical distributions. Risky asset prices across advanced economy corporate bonds and equities fell as risk premia increased through the April volatility – led by the US. The S&P 500 Index fell by 12% between 2 and 8 April, having already fallen by 5% since the November FSR, largely in anticipation of tariff news. Meanwhile, UK and euro-area equity indices fell by less. Since then, risky asset valuations have risen across the board (Chart 1.2). The broad-based tightening in risk premia since 9 April may in part reflect a perception among market participants that the largest trade-related downside risks had been removed following the US announcement of its 90-day tariff pause. However, eventual outcomes on trade policy remain unpredictable. Chart 1.2: Valuations for a range of risky assets are back near historically stretched levels Current level of selected risk premia as a percentile of their historical distribution (a), compared to levels at the 2024 Q4 FPC policy meeting Sources: Bloomberg Finance L.P., Datastream from LSEG, ICE BofAML, PitchBook Data, Inc. and Bank calculations.



(a) Risk premia data are a percentile of a three-day rolling average (except for leveraged-loan (LL) spreads, which are a percentile of a monthly average). Percentiles are calculated from 1998 for investment-grade spreads and high-yield bond spreads, from 2008 for LL spreads and from 2006 for excess cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) yields. Data updated to 26 June 2025 apart from LL which is to 20 June 2025. Investment-grade spreads are adjusted for changes in credit quality and duration. All data are daily except for LL spreads which are weekly. Following increases since early April, equity valuations again appear stretched in a historical context, at levels similar to those seen at the time of the November 2024 FSR. Despite the uncertain macroeconomic and financial backdrop, spreads on leveraged loans and corporate bonds in the UK and EU have become more compressed relative to November overall. Several credit spread measures across the UK, Europe, and the US are in the bottom quartile of their historical distributions. Contacts report that in part, this is due to investor perception of generally resilient corporate balance sheets and continued low default rates, but as discussed in Section 3, pockets of risk remain in the corporate sector. Consistent with this positive investor sentiment, issuance across the credit spectrum has remained robust since the November FSR, with only a limited decline in activity observed through the April volatility. Given material uncertainty around the macroeconomic outlook, risky asset prices remain vulnerable to a sharp correction, and should it materialise, this could interact with vulnerabilities in the system of market-based finance, adversely affecting the cost and availability of finance for households and businesses (Section 6). According to market contacts investor appetite for US dollar assets, which had been strong, has reduced somewhat since the November FSR. While dollar-denominated US risky asset valuations have mostly recovered since early April, the value of the US dollar remains weaker. At the time of the FPC’s June policy meeting, the US dollar exchange rate index was 5% below its early April level and 8% down since the November FSR, at close to a three-year low. Since late February 2025, there has been a notable change in the usual correlation patterns between the dollar and other US assets, including equities and government bond yields. Historically, when risky asset prices are falling during times of global stress, or when US Treasury yields are rising, the dollar has tended to strengthen. This means non-US investors have often left some of their equity positions unhedged on a currency basis because they expect the dollar to provide portfolio diversification benefits by rising if stocks fall, or if US Treasury yields rise. But in recent months, these correlations appear to have shifted (Chart 1.3) – increasing the riskiness of unhedged US dollar assets for foreign investors. The trend first emerged in February when weaker macroeconomic data prompted concerns among market participants that activity in the US economy was slowing down at a faster rate than expected. US equities began to decline, and long positions in US dollar futures fell, albeit while remaining at historically stretched levels according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data. These moves were further accelerated by a deterioration in sentiment toward US assets following the initial US tariff announcement on 2 April. Chart 1.3: Typical US asset correlations with the dollar have shifted since February 60-day rolling correlation of (i) selected US equity indices, and (ii) the 10-year US Treasury yield, against the US Dollar index (DXY), the value of the dollar against selected G10 peers Sources: Bloomberg Finance L.P., and Bank calculations. Market contacts report that foreign investors have been increasing their hedging of currency exposures on US assets in recent weeks by selling dollars and buying home currency to guard against further dollar weakness. This shift in hedging behaviour may contribute to downward pressure on the dollar on a continuing basis. The historic under-hedging and slow-moving nature of some of these investors suggests this could be a gradual process. Market contacts report increased positioning among hedge funds anticipating future dollar weakening due to the expectation that these hedging flows will continue. Market participants should consider the implications of further shifts in these historical corelations when managing risk. The recent episode highlights that typical relationships across global financial markets can break down in periods of high volatility and during significant economic shifts. This matters for risk management practices, for example, where participants use portfolio margining based on historical correlations to reflect diversification benefits across different products (Breeden, 2025).footnote [1] The recent episode also highlights how stress from one market can spread quickly to others. In this environment, significant changes in foreign investor currency hedging may also create extra pressure on funding markets, as foreign investors who hedge their US dollar exposure will be left with a short US dollar cash position that they need to roll. Long-term US government bond yields remain significantly higher than they were at the time of the November FSR. Having initially seen yields decline across the curve due to growth concerns in early April, long-term US Treasury yields began to rise sharply on 7 April. The intraday moves in the US 30-year yield were the largest since 2020. Other global long-term government bond yields, including UK gilt yields, also moved sharply higher. According to staff model-based decompositions, the increase in global yields was mainly driven by term premia. This implies investors required even greater compensation to own long-term bonds compared to short-term bonds. While risk premia on equities and corporate bonds have compressed since April, term premia on advanced economy government bonds remain higher. Market contacts cite a range of factors driving these increases in global term premia, including changing supply and demand dynamics in longer-dated government bonds. Weaker than expected demand in government bond auctions in some advanced economies triggered notable increases in yields. Fiscal dynamics are also in focus, including the US federal spending bill – given the potential for debt supply to increase further. This has left the 30-year US Treasury yield around 20 basis points higher relative to the November FSR, with most of the rise taking place since April. Yields on 30-year UK and European government bonds are also higher than at the time of the November FSR. Benchmark 10-year yields also rose across some jurisdictions, but by less than 30-year yields, and in the UK and US have since fallen back to levels around or below those observed in November. Meanwhile, short-term market interest rates in the UK and US are lower relative to November, meaning that yield curves in both jurisdictions are steeper than at the time of the November FSR. Despite some reduction in liquidity through April, core US and UK market functioning remained orderly. Funding stability helped prevent broader deleveraging. US Treasury repo rates were stable through April, although they had begun to rise slightly in the days immediately before the announced 90-day pause in US tariff implementation. The gilt repo market also continued to function, with repo rates remaining in line with recent averages (Chart 1.4). In both cases, funding stability helped reduce the pressure on leveraged positions in government bond markets including basis trades, thus mitigating the risk of deleveraging and fire-sales, and supporting the liquidity of cash bond markets more broadly (Section 6). Had the deterioration lasted longer, market contacts suggest conditions would have become more strained. Chart 1.4: Gilt repo rates traded within recent ranges, supporting the functioning of the cash gilt market Weighted average overnight centrally cleared general collateral (GC) repo spread to Bank Rate Sources: Sterling Money Market Data (SMMD), and Bank calculations. Overall, gilt market functioning has remained orderly since the November FSR, despite displaying some signs of deterioration through early April (Section 6). The level of volatility during that period, while significant, was much lower than in the LDI stress event in 2022 and the Dash for Cash in March 2020 (Chart 1.5). The purple dots, representing the period between 2 April 2025 and present, show the deterioration in liquidity for the benchmark 10-year gilt yield was broadly in proportion to the increased level of market volatility. In common with this episode, gilt market functioning also remained orderly through a short-lived period of gilt market volatility in early January, during which the 10-year gilt yield rose by 21 basis points over seven days before retracing. Chart 1.5: Gilt market liquidity declined only moderately as volatility in gilt yields rose in early April 10-year gilt illiquidity index (a) relative to 10-year gilt realised volatility (10-day rolling measure) Sources: Bloomberg Finance L.P., FCA MiFID II, and Bank calculations.



(a) The 10-year gilt illiquidity index is constructed using the first principal component of five liquidity measures, including some based on transaction data. The five measures included are: price impact (Amihud); trading cost estimate (Roll); price dispersion; bid-offer; and yield curve noise. Data is updated to 20 June 2025. Corporate bond market functioning, which is underpinned by government bond market functioning, was also orderly in April, with bid-ask spreads and trading volumes returning to normal ranges having risen earlier in the month. Despite the orderly way in which core markets continued to function in April, vulnerabilities in market-based finance remain, and given the risk environment further market volatility is possible. This underlines the importance of continuing work to increase core market resilience (Section 6).

2: Global vulnerabilities 2.1: The global risk outlook Global risks remain elevated. Risks linked to heightened geopolitical tensions, including those related to trade, having intensified. In June, tensions between Israel and Iran escalated into military conflict, and the United States also became involved. In response, oil and gas prices rose, before subsequently falling back. The risk of further escalation remains, with energy prices being particularly sensitive to disruption in the Strait of Hormuz. Further conflict in the Middle East, Russia’s continued war in Ukraine, US-China relations and trade-related tensions globally all continue to represent sources of material geopolitical risk. Respondents to the Bank’s Systemic Risk Survey, covering a range of banks and non-bank financial institutions, have continued to cite geopolitical risk as the top systemic threat to the UK financial system.footnote [2] Geopolitical tensions and other aspects of global fragmentation, such as a reduction in trade and policy cooperation, can interact with – and reinforce – each other. As highlighted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF),footnote [3] indicators of global fragmentation have risen consistently over recent years, with one composite measure at its highest level in several decades (Chart 2.1). Chart 2.1: Global fragmentation has increased over recent years Fragmentation index (a) (b) Source: International Monetary Fund.



(a) Geoeconomic fragmentation index of Fernandez-Villaverde, Mineymama and Song (2024), a composite measure including indicators of geopolitical risk, financial flows and trade openness.

(b) Use of IMF Content and Data is subject to the IMF’s terms of Copyright and Usage. In the context of heightened trade policy tension, there is a high degree of uncertainty around the global economic outlook. Since the November FSR, the US announced increased tariffs, and in response some other jurisdictions announced changes to their own trade policies. Negotiations between the US and China led to a partial reversal of tariff increases in May, with further agreement subsequently reached, and a trade deal has been agreed between the US and the UK. There remains, however, considerable unpredictability about the near-term evolution of global trade policies with negotiations continuing between the US and a number of its trading partners. These developments are expected to weigh on world growth, driven both by the direct impact of higher tariff barriers and by the dampening effect of trade policy uncertainty on firms’ investment decisions. There is a high degree of economic uncertainty around the outlook, and there are downside risks to global growth in the near term, for example in the event of significant global supply chain disruption or further escalation of conflict in the Middle East leading to higher energy prices. These factors also contribute to uncertainty around the future path of inflation. Since the November FSR, several advanced economy central banks have continued to reduce policy rates, and market-implied paths are consistent with further reductions in central bank policy rates in the coming quarters. This, combined with an increase in term premia, has led to a steepening of advanced economy yield curves (Section 1). Poorer global macroeconomic performance can affect financial stability by worsening existing global debt vulnerabilities (discussed below), which could increase the potential impact of any further shocks. Further global shocks could impact financial stability in a number of ways, including via capital outflows and reallocations by non-resident investors… Geopolitical events can lead to sharp reactions in market pricing, and general uncertainty around the global outlook for growth and inflation can also contribute to more volatile financial markets. Such volatility can interact with vulnerabilities in market-based finance (Section 6). The sharp market reaction to the 2 April US tariff announcements included a depreciation of the US dollar in conjunction with a fall in the price of US dollar assets such as long-dated Treasury bonds that are commonly perceived as safe havens. This represented a notable break in historical patterns (Section 1). The US dollar (and US dollar-denominated assets) have a unique position in global finance. For example, the US dollar accounts for one side of around 90% of foreign exchange (FX) swaps, with demand for this form of US dollar borrowing in part driven by corporates that operate cross-border and transact in US dollars.footnote [4] Shocks that affect the central role of the US dollar in global finance and trade – or shocks that affect the functioning of short-term US dollar funding markets, including the FX swap market – could have impacts on financial stability globally. In addition, banks globally can be impacted by sharp market moves, for example as a result of changes in the value of their assets, losses on structural FX exposures, or margin calls on FX swaps. Stresses in overseas banks could affect the UK financial system through macroeconomic spillovers and contagion to funding conditions for UK banks. In the recent market turbulence this potential source of stress did not materialise but more prolonged or extreme bouts of volatility – especially if combined with a shift in historical correlations – could prove more challenging for banks globally to manage. Material adverse impacts on internationally active banks’ balance sheets could lead them to pull back from certain markets or types of exposures, potentially amplifying shocks. …and elevated geopolitical tensions have been associated with an increase in cyberattacks globally. Cyberattacks can coincide with, and amplify, other stresses. The 2024 Cyber Stress Test assessed participant firms’ ability to deliver wholesale payment and settlement services in a severe but plausible data integrity cyber scenario. The findings will support firms’ understanding of their role in monitoring and managing systemic risk and in mitigating the financial stability impacts of disruption. Recognising that managing cyber-risk is a global challenge, the FPC encourages continued industry, government and international regulatory community focus on building national and cross-border resilience to these threats. Meanwhile, any decrease in global regulatory cooperation could reduce the resilience of the global financial system. The appropriateness of financial regulation is being debated actively across a number of jurisdictions. Robust regulatory standards and international co-operation are needed to limit regulatory arbitrage, improve transparency, and prevent and respond to shocks in order to support sustainable economic growth over the long term. The FPC actively considers the role of regulation in promoting the openness and safety of the UK financial system, in the context of supporting sustainable growth (Section 4). 2.2: Global public sector debt vulnerabilities Public debt-to-GDP ratios are rising globally. There has been a long-term upward trajectory in public debt-to-GDP ratios across major economies in recent decades and significant further increases are expected in the coming years (Chart 2.2). Chart 2.2: Average global government debt-to-GDP is expected to continue to rise Sovereign debt (percentage of GDP) (a) Sources: International Monetary Fund and Workspace from LSEG.



(a) Use of IMF Content and Data is subject to the IMF’s terms of Copyright and Usage. Projected increases are in part attributable to the current higher level of growth-adjusted interest rates (that is, the difference between nominal interest rates on government debt and expected GDP growth rates). Downside risks to the economic outlook, for example as a result of trade tensions, could exacerbate this pressure by lowering growth, as could higher market interest rates linked to higher term premia or expectations for higher inflation, for example driven by higher global input costs. Governments globally are also subject to various spending pressures, including in respect of defence, demographics and climate change. Various recent fiscal policy developments in major jurisdictions illustrate the pressures on governments globally (Table 2.A). Table 2.A: Recent fiscal policy developments in selected major economies Jurisdiction Recent fiscal policy developments China In March, Chinese authorities approved a central government fiscal deficit target of around 4% of GDP in 2025, up from 3% in 2024. In addition, special purpose bond issuance quotas equivalent to around 4.4% of GDP were announced for 2025, up from around 3.6% of GDP for 2024. Euro area Several euro-area countries plan to boost defence spending, with a likely impact on fiscal deficits. In March, the German Parliament approved an exemption from the ‘debt brake’ for defence spending above 1% of GDP with France targeting defence spending of 3.5% of GDP, up from around 2% currently. Then in June, NATO states, which include many euro area states, announced a defence spending commitment of 5% of GDP by 2035. USA A major fiscal bill has been passed by Congress. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the version of the bill passed by the House of Representatives on 22 May could add US$2.4 trillion to primary deficits over the next 10 years, equating to around 0.7% of GDP on average per year. The US sovereign credit rating was downgraded by Moody’s in May, following a similar move by Fitch in 2023. As explored in more detail in the November FSR, there are a number of risk channels through which pressures on sovereign debt globally could affect financial stability, including in the UK via cross-border spillovers. These channels include higher interest rates leading to tighter global financial conditions; increased market volatility interacting with vulnerabilities in market-based finance; the reduced ability of governments to respond to future shocks; and the potential for capital outflows from non-resident investors. It is important that banks and other financial firms factor these risks into their internal risk management and stress testing. The FPC will continue to monitor risks arising from sovereign debt globally, taking into account the potential for them to interact with other financial vulnerabilities and amplify shocks. Analytical tools, such as system-wide stress testing, can help market participants and authorities globally better understand the channels through which shocks to government bond prices can spill over. 2.3: Global household and corporate debt vulnerabilities Globally, household and corporate balance sheets remain healthy in aggregate but face headwinds in the context of an uncertain economic outlook. Shifts in trade policies pose specific challenges for exposed corporate sectors in affected jurisdictions, including through lower earnings and higher production costs (Section 3). In addition, many businesses globally will still need to refinance maturing fixed-term debt at higher interest rates over the coming years. Higher debt-servicing burdens can put pressure on corporate balance sheets, especially for smaller, highly leveraged, capital intensive or less profitable firms. Corporate bankruptcies in major advanced economies have continued to rise, although they remain below pre-Covid levels in the United States. In the euro area, the steel and automotive industries are particularly export-oriented and therefore tariff-sensitive, and automotive receives a large share of bank lending. The European Central Bank has highlighted how adverse trade developments could impact euro-area banks, including via a deterioration of asset quality, a deterioration of investor perceptions and a decline in share prices.footnote [5] In the US, manufacturing, automotive, consumer goods and construction are among those sectors particularly exposed to trade tensions. Commercial real estate (CRE) prices globally have broadly stabilised, but some refinancing challenges remain. Global CRE prices have continued to stabilise. However, year on year declines are still apparent in North American CRE, and uncertainty over the economic outlook globally represents a downside risk to CRE prices. Moreover, there remain significant refinancing challenges, with around half of the outstanding stock of US CRE debt due to be refinanced by 2029. A number of small and mid-sized banks in jurisdictions such as the US, Germany and Japan have significant domestic and cross-border CRE exposures. In China, the property sector slowdown has continued, albeit with some signs of moderation. As of May, new and existing home prices in mainland China were, respectively, 8% and 16% below their peaks in 2021 Q3. The pace of decline has shown some signs of moderation, but subdued May data indicate continued weakness in the property sector. The adjustment in the property sector, alongside broader structural trends, is likely to weigh on growth in China for some time. Any further deterioration in US-China trade relations would represent an additional economic headwind. As of April, in Hong Kong, residential and commercial real estate prices were, respectively, 28% and 47% below their peaks in 2021 Q3 and 2018 Q4. Fundamentals remain weak with cautious overall buyer sentiment. Financial stability risk transmission channels include the potential for adverse impacts on global economic growth and financial markets (given the size and globally interconnected nature of the Chinese economy) and UK banks’ exposures to borrowers in China and Hong Kong.