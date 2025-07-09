Mobile Security Market Size is Projected to Exceed USD 22.1 Billion by 2030 (21.1% CAGR)

Mobile Security Market

Rising online mobile payments and growing BYOD adoption are driving increased demand and growth in the global mobile security market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The main purpose of mobile security is to protect the confidentiality of the data stored in mobile phones and to enhance the integrity of the mobile devices. In addition, numerous benefits provided by mobile security application, such as protecting data against malwares and cyber-attacks and providing access of data from remote location are the major factors for the mobile security market growth.As per the report, the global mobile security industry was accounted for $3.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $22.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2021 to 2030.Download Report Sample (314 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/625 Surge in online mobile payment and increase in security need from adoption of bring your own devices (BYOD) have boosted the growth of the global mobile security market. However, high cost of mobile security solution and complexity in designing embedded security solution hinder the market growth. On the contrary, growth in use of machine learning and artificial intelligence in phone security applications would open new opportunities in the future.Covid-19 scenario:1. The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market due to increase in number of mobile hackings, data theft, and other mobile-related crimes2. Moreover, the number of smartphone users increased during the pandemic, which benefited the demand for mobile security in order to keep personal data and other details safe from hackers.By operating system, the android segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global mobile security market, as android is the most adaptive operating system because of the efficient working and application appearance in the smartphone and tablets market. However, the others segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period, as operating system offers security multitasking and supports specialized input devices.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobile-security-market/purchase-options By end user, the individuals segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2030, as the security solutions provided for individual use allow to restore data to any subsequent device, regardless of operating system. However, the enterprises segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global mobile security market, as enterprise users demand security solutions that ensure the security of each document and data file whilst allowing users to remain productive and collaborative in much-secured way.By region, the global mobile security industry across North America dominated in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to adoption of mobile technologies and societal trends. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period, owing to increase use and reliance on mobile devices and surge in BTOD trends.Major market playersApple Inc.Broadcom Inc.BlackBerry LimitedGoogle LLCCitrix Systems, Inc.Mobileiron, Inc.International Business Machine CorporationSamsung Electronics Co. Ltd.Microsoft CorporationVMware, Inc.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/625 Key Benefits for Stakeholders:1. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the mobile security market from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing mobile security market forecast.2. The mobile security market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.3. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.4. In-depth analysis of the mobile security market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.5. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global mobile security market size.6. 