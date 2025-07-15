Türkiye’s First Private 5G launching at Istanbul Expo Center, Paving the Way for Digital Transformation in Trade Fairs

Private 5G Agreement Istanbul Expo Center Opticoms and Advanced Systems Istanbul Expo Center Building

Opticoms and Advanced Systems deploy Türkiye’s first private 5G smart venue at IFM, enabling real-time tech trials and next-gen digital experiences

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a milestone development for Türkiye’s digital economy, Istanbul Expo Center (IFM) has launched the nation’s first indoor private 5G smart venue infrastructure, setting a new benchmark for connectivity, innovation, and enterprise testing in trade fair environments.With over 96,000 m² of exhibition space across 11 halls, Istanbul Expo Center is one of the region’s largest and most active venues. The new 5G infrastructure — delivered by Opticoms in partnership with Advanced Systems Sanayi ve Dış Ticaret Ltd — ensures secure, uninterrupted, and high-capacity wireless connectivity for real-time applications, digital showcases, and collaborative technology trials.This innovation was made possible in part thanks to the temporary 5G spectrum licenses granted by Türkiye’s telecommunications regulator BTK, which enabled the deployment of private 5G infrastructure.“The 5G smart venue project is not only a technical upgrade — it is a strategic investment in Türkiye’s innovation ecosystem,” said Kerim Serin, General Manager of Opticoms Türkiye. “By enabling smart logistics, autonomous system trials, and IoT testing environments, we are creating a living lab for both startups and industrial leaders.”The initiative was supported by Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) and led by key figures including Chairman Şekib Avdagiç and General Manager of IFM Haluk Kanca, whose vision prioritized domestic innovation, collaboration, and global competitiveness. The end-to-end business and technical execution of the project was led by Serdar Kayaoğlu as strategic advisor to Istanbul Expo Center.Key Highlights:• Private 5G network enabling slicing, CUPS, and edge computing• Real-time testing for robotics, autonomous systems, and smart devices• Secure, high-speed wireless coverage across all halls• Integration of domestic software APIs and solutions• Local SIM provisioning, security flexibility, and high compatibility“Our goal is to provide a future-proof 5G infrastructure that companies can use to develop and showcase their technologies under real-world conditions,” added Ferruh Denizaşan, General Manager of Advanced Systems Ltd. “From smart manufacturing to digital visitor experiences, this venue will host the future of connected solutions.”Opticoms will continue supporting enterprises at IFM with technical onboarding, scenario validation, and continuous updates as Türkiye positions itself as a leader in private 5G innovation and digital trade facilitation.About Opticoms:Opticoms GmbH is a Europe-based telecom system integrator specializing in private 4G/5G networks, edge computing, and managed connectivity solutions. Operating across Türkiye, the Middle East, and Europe, Opticoms empowers enterprises, industrial players, and public institutions to realize their digital transformation goals.With deep vertical expertise and a strong partner ecosystem, Opticoms serves as an end-to-end solution provider — delivering not only connectivity infrastructure but also real-time use cases including AI, device integration, security architecture, and ongoing support. From smart manufacturing and logistics to energy, construction, mining and trade fairs, Opticoms transforms customer needs into fully operational private network ecosystems.Media Contact:Ali GencerHead of Operations and Public RelationsWebsite: www.opticoms.de

Opticoms Solution Overview

