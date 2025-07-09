Empowering Parents KC Receives 2025 Best of Lee's Summit Award

EPKC celebrated their ribbon cutting ceremony with the LS Chamber of Commerce in 2024

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Parents KC (EPKC) has once again been recognized for its outstanding commitment to family-centered mental health support, earning the 2025 Best of Lee’s Summit Award in the Mental Health Service category. This marks the organization’s third consecutive win, officially qualifying them for induction into the Lee’s Summit Business Hall of Fame.The award, granted by the Lee's Summit Award Program, celebrates companies that demonstrate exceptional service, community impact, and marketing excellence in their respective fields. Each year, honorees are selected based on independent research, third-party data, and a rigorous evaluation process.“This award is a reflection of the trust families place in us every day, and the tireless efforts of our team to meet their needs with compassion and clarity,” said Lisa Erickson, Founder & CEO of Empowering Parents KC. “We’re honored to be recognized once again and proud to continue serving the Lee’s Summit community.”Empowering Parents KC provides a bridge between families in crisis and the local systems they rely on, offering education, advocacy, and support. Through direct services and community partnerships, EPKC empowers parents to navigate challenges ranging from custody disputes to behavioral interventions—ensuring children remain safe, supported, and seen.As a newly inducted member of the Lee’s Summit Business Hall of Fame, Empowering Parents KC joins a distinguished group of organizations whose contributions have shaped the region’s economic and social wellbeing.Looking ahead, EPKC will be hosting their annual fundraising gala this fall at the Blue Hills Country Club. The event will bring together local family lawyers, advocacy groups, business leaders, and community members for an evening of connection, celebration, and impact. With keynote speeches, a silent auction, and opportunities to donate, the gala supports EPKC’s expanding mission and ensures that more families across Jackson County can access life-changing advocacy and support.The 2025 Lee's Summit Award Program honors businesses that elevate their industries and communities through ethical practices and strategic innovation. Past honorees have gone on to expand their reach, deepen their impact, and serve as role models for business excellence throughout the Midwest.Empowering Parents KC remains focused on the road ahead with plans to expand access to advocacy tools, strengthen partnerships with schools and courts, and deepen its roots in the greater Kansas City area.To learn more about Empowering Parents KC, visit epkc.org.

