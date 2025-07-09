D’Art Scales Retail Innovation for Retail Giants With Turnkey Strategy

Berger Paints STUDDS Top Brass Barcelos Hitachi

D’Art Design’s turnkey projects assist brands in delivering immersive in-store experiences that enhance consistency and customer experience.

Turnkey execution allows brand stories to unfold with precision across formats and geographies—that is exactly what today’s modern retail demands.” — Rachhna Dadhich, Worldwide Marketing Facilitator, D’Art Design

DELHI, INDIA, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where brands look for flexibility and consistency across their physical retail formats, a growing number of industry leaders are shifting from fragmented vendor coordination to comprehensive turnkey execution. Across sectors as varied as home decor, automotive safety, fashion retail, food and beverage, and electronics, a central trend can be noticed emerging. They now opt for end to end delivery as it is rapidly becoming the strategic backbone of modern retail deployment.In response to this growing need, D’Art Design, a renowned retail solutions providing agency, has emerged as a cross sectoral partner. The firm delivers turnkey projects to retail brands from almost every industry. Its ability to integrate strategy, design manufacturing, procurement, and execution under one roof allows for seamless project delivery with minimal or no operational complexity. This integrated approach ensures maximum brand consistency across different retail formats as well as locations while adequately addressing industry specific needs with precision.In a strategic move towards bringing its color philosophy to life through its physical retail identity, Berger Paints collaborated with D’Art Design to reimagine the customer experience across its brick and mortar stores.Developing and executing an aesthetically pleasing as well as fully functional store design was not the main challenge. Instead, the real task was to link Berger Paints’ heritage with innovation while remaining rooted in the brand’s character of “Paint Your Imagination.” From a facade design that echoes Berger’s signature color patterns to interior storytelling driven by sustainability, such as chandeliers crafted from reused paint cans, the project exemplified how thoughtful design can transcend decoration to become an active branding experience.While color inspires imagination, safety demands trust. For STUDDS, one of the world’s leading helmet manufacturers, the retail design agency has to bring its legacy to the forefront by implementing a new age, immersive store concept. This approach resulted in India’s first “phygital” retail space for helmets: a space that depicts the seamless blend of physical infrastructure with interactive digital touchpoints.Executed by D’Art Design, the Dehradun-based pilot store integrates virtual reality features, interactive product tables, and sanitization stations. More importantly, the store represents a strategic shift in how brands engage with customers by offering experiences that go beyond the transaction — and doing so through a single point of execution from concept to installation.“In today’s fast-evolving retail landscape, brands aren’t just building stores — they’re building stories,” said a senior spokesperson from D’Art Design. “Turnkey execution allows that story to unfold consistently, irrespective of the retail format, geography or scale.”Apparel brand Top Brass faced a distinct challenge: translating its vision of classic sophistication into a store format that would resonate with tier-2 city professionals without losing its premium character. Through in depth research, spatial design, and strategic experiential zoning, the marketing and branding agency developed a flagship format that honoured craftmanship while enhancing the overall retail journey of customers.Key features such as arch-shaped entrances, distinct zones for handmade goods, and a storytelling mascot reinforced the brand’s identity—all delivered under a unified design-build contract that minimized delays and quality inconsistencies often seen with multi-vendor approaches.In the food and beverages sector, Barcelos, a South African multinational restaurant chain, was looking forward to launch its world's largest outlet in India.Delivered entirely by D’Art Design from conception to final handover, the location was deeply inspired by Portuguese architectural heritage and showcased vintage design elements that honored the brand’s roots. Also, the store reinforces how turnkey partnerships can adapt to culturally rooted, customer-centric goals — especially in the fast-paced F&B space.Meanwhile, Japanese multinational Hitachi turned to D’Art to develop a next-generation Experience Center at its Fourth Global Development Center in Gujarat. Unlike traditional product displays, the brief here was to build an immersive environment for live product experiences across HVAC categories such as RAC, PAC, and VRF. The design narrative was built around functionality and interaction — 3D visuals, real-time demonstrations, and self-explanatory touchpoints turned the conventional showroom into a learning environment.With execution challenges ranging from technical zoning to real-time connectivity, the project was another example of how BTL marketing spaces can serve as both brand showcases and engagement tools when built under a unified strategy.“Innovation in execution is not just about creativity — it’s about alignment, accountability, and continuity,” said another senior member at D’Art Design. “When a single team manages every phase, from feasibility study to quality check, it reduces friction and enhances brand fidelity across locations.”As the retail ecosystem is rapidly evolving, the need for streamlined execution is rising continuously. Turnkey projects, in this scenario, offer a more agile, transparent, and scalable alternative. This is particularly critical for BTL advertising environments, where consistency in retail format and communicating the brand message significantly impacts customer perception and engagement outcomes.From iconic Indian brands like Berger Paints to global giants like Hitachi and Barcelos, the trend has been established: retail brands from almost every industry are investing in experience led, detailed, and centrally managed rollouts. Irrespective of whether it is about designing a paint studio that reflects the legacy and heritage of imagination or launching a cosy, aesthetically pleasing restaurant, turnkey partnerships are now emerging as a preferred operational model for brands that aim to reduce complexity and increase execution speed without compromising design intent.D’Art Design shows a growing trend in the industry: agencies that handle everything — brand strategy, creative design, production, and on-site execution — all in one place. This all-in-one approach helps cut costs, avoids miscommunication, and creates a stronger brand presence in the spaces where customers interact with it.In a market as diverse as India’s — with its unique regional, cultural, and operational dynamics — such integrated execution models may well become the standard for retail growth and innovation across verticals.

Turnkey Execution for India's Leading Helmet Manufacturing Brand: STUDDS

