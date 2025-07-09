Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,074 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,834 in the last 365 days.

Peace Travel and Tour Launches Exclusive Holiday Packages for 2025

Peace Travel and Tour

Peace Travel and Tour

Unbeatable travel deals on flights, hotels, and holiday packages worldwide for early bookings.

Our goal is to make travel accessible and affordable to everyone, no matter their destination.”
— Hashmat Mansoori, CEO of Peace Travel and Tour
LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peace Travel and Tour, a certified IATA and ATOL travel agency, is excited to announce the launch of its 2025 Holiday Packages. With a wide range of discounted flights, luxurious hotel stays, and custom vacation options, the agency offers unparalleled value for holidaymakers worldwide.

“Our mission is to make dream vacations accessible to all,” says Kevin Cooper, Manager of Peace Travel and Tour. “Whether you're looking for a relaxing beach getaway, a cultural city tour, or a family adventure, our holiday packages cater to every type of traveler.”

The new packages offer exclusive deals to destinations across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, with unbeatable prices for early bookings made through the agency’s website, peacetraveltour.com. In addition to amazing offers on flights and accommodation, customers can also enjoy personalized itinerary planning services.

“Customers can book their dream vacation with just a few clicks and get special discounts when they book in advance,” Cooper adds. “We want to make it easy for travelers to plan and enjoy their holidays without breaking the bank.”

For more information on the holiday packages or to book, visit peacetraveltour.com.

About Peace Travel and Tour
Peace Travel and Tour is a leading IATA and ATOL certified travel agency based in Harlesden, London. The agency specializes in providing unbeatable deals on flights, hotels, and custom holiday packages worldwide. With a strong reputation for exceptional customer service, the company has built a loyal base of customers looking for affordable and luxurious travel options.

For more information, please visit: www.peacetraveltour.com

Kevin Cooper
Peace Travel and Tour
+44 20 8965 0364
info@peacetraveltour.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Peace Travel and Tour Launches Exclusive Holiday Packages for 2025

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more