Peace Travel and Tour Launches Exclusive Holiday Packages for 2025

Our goal is to make travel accessible and affordable to everyone, no matter their destination.” — Hashmat Mansoori, CEO of Peace Travel and Tour

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peace Travel and Tour, a certified IATA and ATOL travel agency, is excited to announce the launch of its 2025 Holiday Packages . With a wide range of discounted flights, luxurious hotel stays, and custom vacation options, the agency offers unparalleled value for holidaymakers worldwide.“Our mission is to make dream vacations accessible to all,” says Kevin Cooper, Manager of Peace Travel and Tour. “Whether you're looking for a relaxing beach getaway, a cultural city tour, or a family adventure, our holiday packages cater to every type of traveler.”The new packages offer exclusive deals to destinations across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, with unbeatable prices for early bookings made through the agency’s website, peacetraveltour.com. In addition to amazing offers on flights and accommodation, customers can also enjoy personalized itinerary planning services.“Customers can book their dream vacation with just a few clicks and get special discounts when they book in advance,” Cooper adds. “We want to make it easy for travelers to plan and enjoy their holidays without breaking the bank.”For more information on the holiday packages or to book, visit peacetraveltour.com.About Peace Travel and TourPeace Travel and Tour is a leading IATA and ATOL certified travel agency based in Harlesden, London. The agency specializes in providing unbeatable deals on flights, hotels, and custom holiday packages worldwide. With a strong reputation for exceptional customer service, the company has built a loyal base of customers looking for affordable and luxurious travel options.For more information, please visit: www.peacetraveltour.com

