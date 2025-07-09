Former Corrections Officer Indicted, Charged in Misconduct Investigation

CARTER COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a now-former Carter County corrections officer accused of having inappropriate contact with an inmate.

In December 2024, at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, TBI agents began investigating allegations of misconduct involving Matthew J. Gray (DOB: 6/23/97). During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Gray had sexual contact with an inmate on more than one occasion. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office terminated Gray’s employment when the allegations surfaced.

On Monday, the Carter County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Gray with two counts of Sexual Contact with Inmates. Today, he turned himself in and was booked into the Carter County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.