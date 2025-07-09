Pool Patcher : Pool Leak Detection

Pool Patcher™ secures NJ Trademark Service Mark #27462, protecting its trusted pool leak detection brand from imitators such as Pool Patch or Pool Patchers.

TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pool Patcher ™ Secures Official State of New Jersey Trademark & Service Mark Certification #27462Trademark Protects Brand, Services, and Consumers from Impersonators and Industry MisusePool Patcher™, one of New Jersey’s most respected names in residential pool leak detection , has officially been awarded State of New Jersey Trademark and Service Mark Certification #27462. This certification legally protects the use of "Pool Patcher," "Pool Patch," and the service of Pool Leak Detection throughout the state.This milestone grants the company full legal rights to use the ™ (trademark) and ℠ (service mark) designations on its branding, documentation, and digital properties. More importantly, it gives Pool Patcher™ the legal authority to prevent any unauthorized use of their business name or associated service terms by other companies operating in the pool repair, leak detection, or pool service industries in New Jersey.“Securing this trademark and service mark is a major step in protecting our customers and our brand,” said Edward, owner of Pool Patcher™. “We’ve worked hard over 15 years to build trust and deliver professional, guaranteed pool leak detection. This certification ensures that no one can mislead customers by imitating or borrowing from our well-established name.”Brand Protection That Safeguards HomeownersThe State of New Jersey Trademark and Service Mark Certification covers the company’s full legal business name—Pool Patcher™—as well as variations such as "Pool Patch", "Pool Patchers", and any similar phrasing that could confuse consumers in the pool leak detection or pool repair service sectors.“Unfortunately, we’ve already seen other businesses attempt to use versions of our name—‘Pool Patch’ or ‘Pool Patchers’—to confuse customers or redirect business,” said Samantha, co-owner of Pool Patcher™. “This isn’t just unfair competition. It creates real confusion and puts our reputation at risk. With this certification, we can now take decisive legal action to stop it.”This certification explicitly includes protection of the company’s core service: Pool Leak Detection. Any entity advertising or promoting pool leak detection services while using confusingly similar names will be in violation of NJ state law and subject to prosecution under the rights granted by Certification #27462.Recognized Leadership in NJ Pool Leak DetectionFounded in 2010, Pool Patcher™ has built a reputation for highly accurate leak detection, precise diagnostics, and unmatched customer service. Unlike general pool service companies, Pool Patcher™ focuses solely on residential leak detection and related testing, including:Pool Leak DetectionElectronic Leak DetectionPrecision Pipe LocatingVinyl Liner Patch RepairsGunite, Fiberglass & Cement Pool RepairsThe company services Monmouth, Ocean, Middlesex, and Mercer counties and is known for set pricing, honest communication, and a workmanship guarantee that sets it apart from competitors.“When people search for help with a leaking pool, they type in terms like ‘Pool Patch’ or ‘Pool Leak Detection,’ and they should be connected with us—the trusted professionals,” said Edward. “This trademark ensures that’s exactly what happens. It draws a hard line between us and imitators.”Consumers Should Look for the ™ and ℠ SymbolsThe trademark and service mark also give Pool Patcher™ the right to use ™ and ℠ on all their branded materials, helping consumers easily identify legitimate work, vehicles, invoices, and digital content from the real company.“From now on, if you don’t see the ™ or ℠ symbol next to ‘Pool Patcher’ or ‘Pool Patch,’ you’re not dealing with us,” said Samantha, co-owner of Pool Patcher™ . “We’re the original. We’re certified. We guarantee our work.”To eliminate confusion and prevent fraud, Pool Patcher™ encourages homeowners to book directly through their official website: www.poolpatcher.com or by calling their main office at 732-705-7344.Legal Action Will Be EnforcedWith the certification in hand, Pool Patcher™ will actively monitor any unauthorized use of the terms “Pool Patcher,” “Pool Patch,” “Pool Patchers,” or similar naming structures in relation to pool leak detection or pool repair services in the state of New Jersey.“Let’s be clear: Any company using a name even close to ours to perform pool leak detection in New Jersey is breaking the law,” said Edward. “We will prosecute fully to protect our brand and our customers.”Pool Patcher™ has already begun working with legal counsel to send formal cease-and-desist letters to businesses in violation of the new trademark and is prepared to take legal action if infringements continue.A Win for Homeowners Across New JerseyWhile the certification protects the Pool Patcher™ brand from impersonators, it also provides peace of mind to homeowners who need fast, accurate, and ethical leak detection services.“At the end of the day, this is about trust,” Samantha said. “We’re protecting the people who call us every week because they can’t figure out why their pool is losing water. They deserve answers, and they deserve to know they’re working with the real Pool Patcher™—not someone pretending to be us.”With the protection of Trademark and Service Mark Certification #27462, Pool Patcher™ continues to serve as the industry standard in New Jersey for pool leak diagnostics, underground pipe locating, and seasonal patch repairs.

