Western Cape Mobility on 23 fatalities on Western Cape roads in one week

The Western Cape Government is deeply concerned by the number of pedestrian fatalities and drunk driving arrests recorded during the past week. Between 30 June and 6 July 2025, 23 people tragically lost their lives in 23 crashes reported on Western Cape roads. These include:

15 pedestrians

4 drivers

3 passengers

1 motorcyclist

These figures serve as a sobering reminder that reckless behaviour on our roads continues to have devastating consequences, particularly for our most vulnerable road users.

“The loss of lives on our roads is avoidable and requires collective action. Too many innocent lives are impacted and altered by the poor judgment and decisions of road users,” said Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku.

“Most alarming is the 57 people arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol during a week marked by heavy rain across the province. Driving while under the influence, no matter how small the amount, will not be tolerated. Drivers are urged to prioritise safety at all times,” added Minister Sileku.

The winter season brings added challenges for all road users. Shorter days, poor visibility, wet roads, and adverse weather conditions increases the risk of incidents, especially for pedestrians.

Driving under the influence remains one of the leading causes of road crashes and fatalities. If you plan to drink:

Arrange for a sober driver, taxi, or e-hailing service.

Never let a friend drive under the influence.

Be part of the solution, report reckless drivers when it is safe to do so.

Pedestrians are urged to take personal responsibility when heading out:

Wear bright or reflective clothing, especially in poor light conditions.

Cross only at designated crossings or intersections where drivers expect to see pedestrians.

Avoid distractions such as cellphones and headphones when walking near or across roads.

Do not walk under the influence of alcohol.

Stay alert, always assume drivers cannot see you.

To improve safety and visibility on our roads, the Western Cape’s Provincial Traffic Services conducted 213 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, and speed control operations across the province during the past week. Over 27 000 vehicles were stopped and checked, resulting in just over 4 000 fines issued for various traffic violations. A total of 78 arrests were made for the following offences:

57 × Driving under the influence of alcohol

4 × Reckless and negligent driving

1 × Speed-related arrest

3 × Vehicles with overloaded goods

11 × Possession of fraudulent documentation

2 × Failure to furnish information

The Western Cape Government continues to urge all road users to act responsibly, especially during adverse weather conditions.

“Pedestrians remain our most vulnerable road users, and the numbers recorded this weekend are a stark reminder. We all have a role to play in protecting lives on our roads, let’s drive, walk, and act with care,” concluded Minister Sileku.

