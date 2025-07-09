Halo Dogs Redefines Dog Boarding with Luxury Countryside Dog Holidays in London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 16 years of meticulous planning, development, and refinement, Halo Dogs is pleased to announce the official debut of its revolutionary luxury dog hotel and daycare facility set on 540 acres of private countryside in North London. Replacing outdated kennel models with a purpose-built resort for dogs, Halo Dogs introduces a new standard in dog care — a true holiday experience designed around canine wellbeing, socialisation, and freedom.Originally founded as a registered charity in 2009 by Master Dog Trainer and Approved Instructor Justin Kumaran, Halo Dogs began as a rescue and rehabilitation centre. Today, it is one of the largest and most respected dog daycare and training providers in the UK, combining first-class facilities, expert-led care, and a uniquely enriching environment. As the first licensed daycare in London for 100 dogs per day and having welcomed over half a million visits since its founding, Halo Dogs has set the benchmark for innovation and excellence in the industry.Unlike conventional kennels that rely on cages and confinement, Halo Dogs offers a cage-free, five-star resort-style experience with tailored playgroups, climate-controlled private suites, daily enrichment activities, and an on-site veterinary nurse. The expansive estate provides dogs with real off-lead adventure across secure fields, woodland trails, splash zones, and quiet lounges. Every aspect of care is designed to meet the physical, social, and emotional needs of each dog.“We built Halo Dogs because we knew dogs deserved more. Not just a place to stay, but a place to thrive,” says Kumaran. “This isn’t a kennel — it’s a reimagining of what dog care should be. Here, dogs play, rest, learn, and connect under expert supervision. It’s where dogs truly go on holiday.”Halo Dogs also provides a wide range of services beyond dog boarding in the UK , including expert training, agility, grooming, and a luxury chauffeur service for families in North London, Hertfordshire, and Essex. The team, comprised entirely of qualified trainers and behaviourists, works in partnership with Creature Comforts Vets and the Royal Veterinary College to ensure 24/7 medical readiness.Halo Dogs has become a trusted destination for thousands of London pet owners — including celebrities from the worlds of music, sports, and entertainment — and continues to raise industry standards through a philosophy rooted in empathy, exercise, and education.For more information, please visit www.halodogs.co.uk About Halo DogsHalo Dogs is London’s leading 5-star rated dog daycare, training centre, and luxury dog hotel, located on a private 540-acre countryside estate in Enfield. Founded by Justin Kumaran in 2009, the business began as a dog rescue centre and has since evolved into one of the most respected names in dog care. With a team of expert dog trainers, behaviourists, and veterinary professionals, Halo Dogs offers doggy daycare, luxury dog boarding, grooming, and training services tailored to the needs of every dog. It is the first daycare centre in London licensed for 100 dogs per day and has hosted over 500,000 dog visits.Contact InformationJustin Kumaranmypet@halodogs.co.uk+44 208 367 7899

