A New Era at Pearly Baker’s: The Simonetta Brothers Bring Fire, Family, and Vision to a Lehigh Valley Landmark

The brothers say “We do not just run businesses, we build experiences people remember. Pearly’s has the history and the soul . Now it’s time to amplify that.”

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the lights rise once more at Pearly Baker’s Alehouse in Easton, Pennsylvania, they will illuminate more than just the tables and taps. They’ll cast a spotlight on a powerful new chapter—one driven by family, forged through experience, and fired by entrepreneurial grit.

At the forefront of Pearly’s revival are the Simonetta brothers—Philip, Joseph, and Michael—whose combined leadership is set to reimagine this beloved venue while honoring its roots. Leading the charge is Philip Simonetta, a self-made entrepreneur whose career spans real estate, hospitality, and business education. From flipping pizza shops in college to building a multi-state real estate school and brokerage, his journey is a masterclass in resilience and reinvention.

Now, together with his brothers, he’s bringing that same passion and precision to Pearly Baker’s. And they’re not coming in cold. Joseph and Michael Simonetta are already known to the Easton crowd as the operators behind Mother’s Bar, a local staple revered for its electric atmosphere and deep community ties. What they’ve built there is more than a bar—it’s a brand of belonging.

For the Simonetta brothers, taking over Pearly Baker’s isn’t about simply managing another venue. It’s about transformation. About breathing new life into an Easton institution with sharper operations, refreshed design, elevated entertainment, and a return to culinary excellence.

As Philip puts it, “We don’t just run businesses—we build experiences people remember. Pearly’s has the bones, the history, the soul. Now it’s time to amplify that.”

The Simonetta name carries weight from the beaches of Florida to the streets of Easton—because it’s become synonymous with integrity, results, and a no-nonsense approach to business. That ethos will guide Pearly’s next evolution. Guests can expect a thoughtfully curated menu, improved service flows, elevated bar offerings, and most importantly, a renewed focus on community.

This is more than a reopening—it’s a renaissance.

Now Hiring: Be Part of Pearly Baker’s Comeback

As Pearly Baker’s prepares for its bold reintroduction, the Simonetta brothers are assembling a team to match their vision. Accomplished bartenders, chefs, and hospitality professionals are invited to help write this next chapter.

If you bring passion, creativity, and a commitment to excellence, Pearly’s offers the rare chance to be part of something bigger—an iconic space, reimagined with purpose.

