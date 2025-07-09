Shelled Pistachio Market : A Brief Understanding of Competitive Landscape, Dynamics, and Trends

The market is driven by rise in the popularity of ready-to-eat products, and an increase in awareness about the health benefits offered by shelled pistachios.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shelled pistachio market size generated $1.6 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $3.3 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032.Shelled pistachios, commonly referred to as "kernels" by growers and traders, are pistachio nuts with their hard outer shell removed. These kernels typically range in color from yellow to green and measure approximately 1 inch in length and half an inch in diameter. Pistachios can be purchased either in-shell or unshelled, and are often available in roasted or salted forms. They are widely accessible through grocery stores or in bulk directly from producers. The global shelled pistachio market is witnessing steady growth, primarily driven by the rising popularity of ready-to-eat foods and increasing consumer awareness about the nutritional and health benefits of pistachios. Food and beverage manufacturers are responding to this trend by introducing innovative, healthy on-the-go snack options that incorporate shelled pistachios.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A110157 However, the market faces challenges, particularly concerning the potential health risks associated with excessive consumption, such as high caloric intake and possible allergies, which may restrict growth. Despite this, the expanding geriatric population, along with the growing prevalence of online retail channels, is creating favorable conditions for future market expansion. The shelled pistachio market is gaining global traction, not only in established regions such as the U.S. and Europe, but also in emerging economies like India and Brazil. The rising demand for pistachio-based products ranging from pistachio butter to premium ice creams and confectioneries is fueling this growth. This surge in consumer interest is ushering the market into a new era of global appeal and robust demand.The global shelled pistachio market size is segmented into type, flavor, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified as regular & roasted. Depending on flavor, the market is bifurcated into plain and salted. As per distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online stores, and others. The online sales channel segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to rise in internet penetration and usage of smartphones & tablets. In 2021, Asia-Pacific accounted for 34.8% in the global shelled pistachios market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, North America and Europe are expected to possess the highest CAGRs, owing to rise in health concerns among people and increase in shelled pistachio market demand in these regions.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A110157 Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, contributing to more than one-third of the global shelled pistachio market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Europe has a developed retail structure that allows consumers to conveniently purchase food and groceries. This easy availability helps with the overall sale of convenient goods such as shelled pistachios in the market. However, the Asia-Pacific region would portray the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Due to an increase in the popularity of healthy convenience foods and a rise in concerns about health and fitness among consumers in the region.Leading Market Players: -The Wonderful Company LLC.Fiddyment Farms, Inc.Bella Viva OrchardsBraga Organic FarmsAydin Kuruyemis Industry and Trade Inc.RM Curtis and Co Ltd.Olam GroupPrimex Farms, LLCHorizon Nut Company, LLCNichols FarmsBuy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shelled-pistachio-market/purchase-options The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global shelled pistachio industry . These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, partnerships, and new product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in the market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages IndustryPeanut Milk Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/peanut-milk-market-A13627 Breakfast food Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/breakfast-food-market Seaweed Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/seaweed-protein-market-A16894

