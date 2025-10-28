Space Traffic Management Market to Generate $22.4 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Space Traffic Management Size, Share

Advent of satellite life extension vehicles, surge in number of space debris and overlapping space orbits, space-based connectivity initiative drive the market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global space traffic management industry was accounted for $11.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to garner $22.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030.Introduction of satellite life extension vehicles, increase in number of space debris and overlapping space orbits, and space-based connectivity initiative have boosted the growth of the global space traffic management market. In addition, the reduced launch cost due to advent of re-usable rockets and adoption of smallsats and cubeasts would open new opportunities in the future.Download Report (270 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16155 The space traffic management industry holds a great potential in the near future to the rise in global launch activates. Initiative taken by major companies, public consortium and government authorities to place satellite constellation in low Earth orbit in efforts to establish a comprehensive communication network will notably raise the demand of space traffic management system. Reducing the space debris present in outer-space and effectively maneuvering operational satellite to ensure safe operations will become primary concern, supporting business opportunities within the market.In addition, a shift in consumer dynamics universities, individual researchers, and private business owners are engaged in launching their small satellites in lower Earth orbit will require an end to end service provider, generating a demand of comprehensive space traffic management system. For instance, in November 2021, Aalto University signed a contract to launch the Foresail-1 satellite for research purpose. The launch will be conducted by a regional launch coordinator EXOlaunch.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/space-traffic-management-market/purchase-options Factors such as space based connectivity, satellite life vehicle extension programs, and internal co-operation between nations to agree on data sharing polices are some of the primary drivers supporting the business opportunities over coming years. Initiatives taken by several regulatory bodies such as European Commission, United Nations Office For Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and other U.S. federal departments to increase transparency about space operations across nations considering outer space a limited resource will promote orientation of space traffic management system. Companies such as Lockheed Martin, L3Harris and Airbus among other have started offering innovative solution to address the rising threat of space debris and cater the consumer demand of effective space operations. Reduced launch cost due to introduction of re-usable rockets, adoption of smallsats and cubeasts, and rise in used of satellites for establishing communication constellations, and research and development on personal level has generated the demand of end to end space operations service provides, supporting business augmentation.Covid-19 scenario:The Covid-19 pandemic effected the market due to limited trade of raw materials and finished goods and delays in launch of new missions.Reallocation of budgets toward catering medical emergency from other domains including defense, space, and aviation created liquidity crunch across the market.However, the pandemic opened a new opportunity due to the rise in demand for earth observation and satellite.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16155 The global space traffic management market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.The global space traffic management market size includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Lockheed Martin, L3Harris Technologies, Thales Group, Airbus, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Saab AB, Raytheon Technologies, and Kayhan Space.Similar Reports:Air Traffic Control Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/air-traffic-control-equipment-market Air Traffic Management Software Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/air-traffic-management-software-market-A09048

