Organic Foods and Beverages Market to Reach USD 669 Bn by 2035 Amid Growing Consumer Demand & Health-Conscious Choices

Organic Foods & Beverages Market

Organic foods and beverages market to hit USD 669 billion by 2035, driven by health awareness, clean-label demand, and sustainable lifestyle trends.

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global organic foods and beverages market is poised for significant expansion, projected to reach USD 669 billion by 2035, rising from USD 248.1 billion in 2024. This growth reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035. The surge in demand is fueled by increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of organic products and a strong shift toward environmentally sustainable food and beverage choices.Growing concerns over synthetic additives, pesticides, and genetically modified ingredients have encouraged a broad shift to organic consumption. Consumers are prioritizing clean-label products that offer transparency and traceability, further accelerating market adoption. Organic fruits and vegetables continue to dominate the product landscape, followed closely by dairy products, beverages, and meat, fish, and poultry offerings.The organic foods and beverages market has emerged as a vital force in reshaping consumer preferences toward health-conscious, sustainable living. Rising concerns over food safety, environmental impact, and dietary transparency are fueling its rapid adoption. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7929 Key Takeaways from Market Study:1.The global organic foods and beverages market is expected to reach USD 669 billion by 2035, up from USD 248.1 bn in 2024.2.The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2025–2035.3.Increasing consumer awareness about health and wellness is driving demand for organic products.4.Rising environmental concerns are pushing consumers toward sustainable and chemical-free food options.5.The beverages segment continues to gain strong traction, especially among millennials and health-conscious consumers.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Organic Foods & Beverages Market:Prominent players in the market are Albertsons Companies, Inc., Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd., Clif Bar & Company, Danone S.A., General Mills Inc., among others.Drivers of Market Growth:Rising Health Consciousness and Demand for Clean-Label Products Expanding Product Categories in the Organic SegmentOrganic fruits and vegetables continue to dominate the product landscape, followed closely by dairy products, beverages, and meat, fish, and poultry offerings. Functional and plant-based organic options are also gaining traction.E-commerce Fuels Market Expansion:The distribution landscape is evolving, with online platforms gaining strong traction alongside traditional offline retail. E-commerce has opened new avenues for product availability, offering convenience and a wider selection to health-conscious consumers.Sustainable Packaging Solutions Support Organic Appeal:Packaging innovations are playing a vital role in the organic market's evolution. Formats such as pouches and sachets, bottles and jars, and boxes are tailored to suit consumer needs while aligning with sustainability goals. These packaging types enhance shelf appeal and preserve product freshness. These packaging types enhance shelf appeal and preserve product freshness.Organic Foods & Beverages Market News:Sam's Club, in June 2025, made public its phase-out of all artificial ingredients across all Member's Mark products. The far-reaching reform covers 1,250 items ranging from snacks to dairy items, frozen foods, to household products. The move highlights an across-the-board movement toward transparency, clean labels, and consumer trust in private-label store-brand products.In October 2024, Recoup introduced its organic prebiotic sparkling drinks nationwide in Sprouts Farmers Markets. The beverages are infused with ginger and functional botanicals and aid in digestion and hydration. Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7929 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Organic Foods & Beverages Market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The organic foods and beverages market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, packaging type, and region. By product, the market encompasses a wide range of categories including fruits and vegetables, meat, fish and poultry, dairy products, frozen and processed foods, beverages, and others.In terms of distribution, organic products are made available through both offline and online channels, with the latter gaining rapid popularity due to the rise of e-commerce. Packaging types in the market include cans, bottles and jars, boxes, pouches and sachets, and other formats catering to different product requirements and consumer preferences. Regionally, the market is distributed across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, each contributing uniquely to the global growth and demand for organic foods and beverages.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global natural and organic flavor market size is projected to be valued at US$ 9.99 billion in 2024, according to a newly published study by Fact.MR. Over the assessment period from 2024 to 2034, revenue from the sales of natural and organic flavor products is projected to rise at 5.7% CAGR to ascend to US$ 17.39 billion by the end of 2034.The global organic food color market was worth USD 1,021.0 million in 2024. It is projected to reach USD 1,540.6 million by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 4.6% over the assessment period 2025 to 2035.

