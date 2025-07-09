EH1-Infotech Cybersecurity Introduces New Cyber Risk Assessment Platform to Help CEOs Safeguard Digital Trust

Cyber Risk Assessment platform for CEOs

A breakthrough Cyber Risk Assessment platform giving CEOs real-time clarity, control, and confidence in their organization's cybersecurity — in just 15 minutes.

CHANDIGARH, PUNJAB, INDIA, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EH1-Infotech Cybersecurity Pvt. Ltd., an ISO-certified and Startup India-recognized company, proudly announces the launch of the 𝗘𝗛𝟭 𝗖𝘆𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗸 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 — a 𝗼𝗻𝗲-𝗼𝗳-𝗮-𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗱 platform designed specifically for CEOs and business leaders.This 𝗶𝗻𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗲-𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆 platform helps leaders understand their organization’s cyber risks in a simple, 15-minute platform access meeting — with clarity and no fear or technical confusion.𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗘𝗢𝘀. 𝗟𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗖𝘆𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽.“𝘔𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘊𝘌𝘖𝘴 𝘧𝘦𝘦𝘭 𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘮𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘯𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘫𝘢𝘳𝘨𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘳 𝘧𝘦𝘢𝘳-𝘣𝘢𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘮𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘨. 𝘞𝘦 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮 𝘵𝘰 𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘥𝘪𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘵 — 𝘢 𝘤𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭 𝘤𝘺𝘣𝘦𝘳 𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘬𝘴.”— 𝗗𝗿. 𝗦𝗮𝗵𝗶𝗹 𝗕𝗮𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗮, Founder & CEO, EH1-Infotech Cybersecurity Pvt. Ltd.EH1-Infotech Cybersecurity Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated in April 2025 under the leadership of Dr. Sahil Baghla, a recognized cybersecurity consultant and trusted advisor to CEOs and organizations. He brings:• Over 15 years of cybersecurity experience• 10,000+ professionals trained• 350+ workshops delivered across corporate, government, and education sectors• Authorship of the cybersecurity books 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗽 and 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝗿𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗱EH1-Infotech Cybersecurity is not a continuation of any past business by Dr. Sahil Baghla. It is a 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗹 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘆 with a new mission — built on real-world expertise, ethical values, and a core belief in 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮 — the ethical duty to protect digital environments with clarity, care, and long-term commitment.At EH1, cybersecurity goes beyond technology — it's about 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗿𝘂𝘀𝘁, 𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗹𝘆, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆.𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗲. 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗳𝘂𝗹. 𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀.The EH1 Cyber Risk Assessment Platform offers:• Complete privacy – Your answers are never stored or shared• Non-technical approach – No IT background needed• Judgment-free assessment – Focused on awareness, not blame• NDA available – Full confidentiality assured𝗜𝗻 𝗝𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝟭𝟱 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘁𝗲𝘀, 𝗖𝗘𝗢𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗶𝘃𝗲:• A personalized cyber risk score• A clear risk level (High / Medium / Low)• Practical, easy-to-understand action steps𝗥𝗼𝗯𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 – 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘀The platform is a 𝗼𝗻𝗲-𝗼𝗳-𝗮-𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝘆𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗸 𝗦𝗮𝗮𝗦 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 for CEOs and business leaders, inspired by global security standards and leading cybersecurity research. In internal testing, it demonstrated o𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝟵𝟯% 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 in helping CEOs recognize and address critical gaps.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗖𝗘𝗢𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺:• 𝗨𝗻𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗹-𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 issues like forgotten ex-employee access, weak passwords, and missing multi-factor authentication (MFA)• 𝗛𝗲𝗹𝗽𝘀 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 without feeling overwhelmed by technical details• 𝗨𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸𝘀 𝘁𝗿𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 including Employee Cybersecurity Enablement Program, VAPT ( Penetration Testing ), and Virtual CISO advisoryThis tool bridges the gap between 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 and 𝗰𝘆𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 — without the burden of audits or complex tech language.This is 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗮𝗻 𝗮𝘂𝗱𝗶𝘁 𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗻. It’s a 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝘁𝗼𝗼𝗹 that delivers visibility, direction, and confidence.“94% of breaches happen due to preventable flaws. A 15-minute access meeting today could prevent a costly crisis tomorrow.”— Dr. Sahil Baghla𝗘𝗛𝟭 – 𝗔 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲-𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻EH1 stands for:𝗘thical practices𝗛ardening digital infrastructure𝟭 𝗚𝗼𝗮𝗹: To be the most trusted cybersecurity partner for CEOs“𝘞𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘯’𝘵 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘴𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘴𝘺𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘮𝘴 — 𝘸𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘴𝘵.”— EH1 LeadershipEH1-Infotech Cybersecurity is a Private Limited company combining professional governance with deep care for 𝗽𝘂𝗿𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗲-𝗱𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱𝘄𝗶𝗱𝗲.𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺Leadership begins with awareness. Let’s strengthen cyber resilience through meaningful, ongoing conversations.The EH1 Cyber Risk Assessment Platform is 𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗯𝘆 𝗶𝗻𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆. CEOs may request access through:𝗪𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲: cyberrisk.eh1infotech.com𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹: info@eh1infotech.com𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗸𝗲𝗱𝗜𝗻:linkedin.com/company/ehinfoseclinkedin.com/in/sahilbsecurity𝘕𝘰𝘵𝘦: 𝘗𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘧𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘰𝘯𝘦-𝘰𝘯-𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘮𝘦𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 (𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘦) 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘤𝘺𝘣𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘮. 𝘕𝘋𝘈 𝘢𝘷𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘶𝘱𝘰𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘲𝘶𝘦𝘴𝘵.𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘌𝘏1 𝘊𝘺𝘣𝘦𝘳 𝘙𝘪𝘴𝘬 𝘗𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮’𝘴 𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘥𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘪𝘤 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘺. 𝘍𝘶𝘭𝘭 𝘥𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘣𝘦 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘕𝘋𝘈 𝘥𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘮𝘦𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴, 𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘺’𝘴 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗘𝗛𝟭-𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝗖𝘆𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝘃𝘁. 𝗟𝘁𝗱.EH1-Infotech Cybersecurity is an India-based cybersecurity company focused on building 𝗱𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝗿𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀.𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:• CEO Cyber Risk Assessments• Penetration Testing (VAPT)• Website, Cloud & Compliance Security• Employee Cybersecurity Enablement ProgramBacked by professionals holding top global certifications — including CISSP, CISA, OSCP, CEH, CompTIA Security+, ISO 27001 Lead Auditor, and CREST — along with experienced bug bounty hunters, EH1 works with startups, enterprises, and public sector organizations across various industries.“𝗖𝘆𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗶𝘀 𝗮 𝗖𝗘𝗢-𝗹𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆. 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗽𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹, 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝗱𝗲𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.