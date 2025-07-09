Love, Let Go & Letters to the Soul - British-Nigerian RnB star E.J returns with emotional new album Love Letters

British-Nigerian artist E.J. returns with Love Letters, a soul-stirring album of love, loss, and healing, out July 25 on all major platforms.

Love Letters feels like a private journal—honest, vulnerable, and beautifully crafted. Every track could stand alone as a single, with no filler in sight.” — Dave Franklin

LONDON, LONDON, GREATER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the heartfelt resonance of her debut album Reminiscence, British-Nigerian singer, songwriter, and author Elizabeth Laade Johnson, known as E.J., returns with Love Letters, a soul-baring sophomore album that’s already being hailed as “timeless, infectious, and forward-thinking.”Blending classic soul and contemporary pop with a distinctly personal touch, Love Letters dives deep into the complexities of love, heartbreak, healing, and hope. A glowing advance review by music journalist Dave Franklin praises the project as “classic soul-pop brought up to date for the modern mainstream,” even comparing E.J.’s sound to icons like Whitney Houston and Mary J. Blige.E.J. opens the album with “I’m in Love With You Tonight”, a lush, tender confessional that glows with the dizzying excitement of new love. One reviewer called it “the sort of song that sounds like you’ve been listening to it your whole life.” Her vocals float effortlessly over smooth, vintage keys and soft rhythms, capturing that moment when hearts open without hesitation.But this isn’t an album that lives only in the joy of connection, it’s also about the unravelling. By the time we reach “Empty Words,” the tone shifts into introspection. A muted piano and distant drums accompany E.J.’s voice, now weary and questioning. It’s a haunting contrast that reveals how deeply she invites listeners into her emotional world.Tracks like “Say You’re Sorry” and “The Price I’ve Paid” read like unsent letters, confessions soaked in love and regret. The lyrics are poetic yet raw, revealing the tug-of-war between holding on and letting go. These songs aren’t just stories, they’re emotional timestamps.On “When You Call My Name”, E.J. fuses classic balladry with modern, spacey production, creating what reviewers describe as “a contemporary dancefloor groove.” Meanwhile, “In Your Eyes” brings a seductive, sax-soaked Afrobeat flair, a nod to her Nigerian heritage, described as “both global and deeply personal.”The spiritual centrepiece of the album, “With You I’ve Found It All”, arrives like a cinematic pause. It’s a soaring ballad that feels like a prayer, steady, intentional, and filled with gratitude.And then there’s “Fresh Start”, the poignant closer, which earned comparisons to Roberta Flack for its graceful delivery and emotional clarity. “I don’t think E.J. could find herself in better company,” the review notes. With a gentle groove and reflective tone, E.J. acknowledges the pain of the past while embracing the peace that comes with moving on.“The album started with falling in love,” E.J. shares. “But by the end, it’s about knowing when to let go, with peace and no regrets.”Taken as a whole, Love Letters plays like a private journal, honest, vulnerable, and beautifully composed. The review concludes: “Many artists would resort to filler, not E.J. Every track could be released as a single and find favour with audiences and critics alike.”Tracklist Highlights (16 songs):I’m in Love With You Tonight · When You Call My Name · In Your Eyes · Empty Words · Say You’re Sorry · With You I’ve Found It All · The Price I’ve Paid · Fresh StartA Global Sound for Global SoulsWith musical influences spanning Nina Simone, Whitney Houston, and The Weeknd, E.J. crafts a sonic palette that bridges generations, from 70s soul to 2000s pop. Whether it’s stripped-back intimacy or bold balladry, her songs reflect a mastery of storytelling, emotion, and timeless sound.About E.J.Elizabeth “E.J.” Johnson is a British-Nigerian recording artist and author known for her emotive songwriting and soulful vocals. A former biomedical graduate, she turned to music to tell stories that resonate with the heart. Her debut album, Reminiscence, marked her as an artist of rare honesty and depth. With Love Letters, she delivers on that promise, and then some.Album Release DetailsLove Letters is set to release on July 25, 2025, on all major streaming platforms.Connect with E.JX (Twitter) | Linktree | Spotify | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.