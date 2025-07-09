AI CERTs® Launches Blockchain+ Developer™ Certification to Prepare Developers for the Future of Decentralized Innovation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As industries across the globe rapidly pivot toward decentralized technologies, the need for skilled blockchain developers is no longer aspirational—it’s urgent. Addressing this critical skills gap, AI CERTs® , a global leader in vendor-aligned, role focused AI certifications , announces the launch of the Blockchain+ Developer™ certification program. Designed for developers, engineers, and innovators, this comprehensive certification empowers professionals to build secure, scalable, and future-proof blockchain solutions across public and private ecosystems.The Blockchain Developer certification deliver a hands-on, project-based curriculum that covers the full breadth of blockchain development, from foundational smart contracts to enterprise-grade private blockchains. Learners will master tools and frameworks such as Remix IDE, Hardhat, Etherscan, and Hyperledger Fabric while working on real-world projects that simulate high-impact use cases. The course includes in-depth modules on Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), Solidity programming, tokenization, NFTs, and DApp integration. It also covers chaincode development in Golang, smart contract auditing, and advanced enterprise implementations using Hyperledger Fabconnect and Firefly.As blockchain matures beyond cryptocurrency into an enterprise-grade infrastructure layer, its relevance spans far beyond finance. From enabling transparent supply chains and tamper-proof healthcare records to powering government identity systems and revolutionizing insurance claims, blockchain’s impact is systemic. It allows for decentralized trust, verifiable data integrity, and immutable record-keeping—capabilities that are increasingly mission-critical in today’s digitized world. For developers, understanding blockchain is not just a career advantage; it’s a foundational literacy for building the technologies that will define the next decade.Ideal for software engineers, fintech developers, blockchain architects, and enterprise IT professionals, the program addresses both the technical and strategic aspects of blockchain development.The certification program offers two flexible learning formats: a 5-day instructor-led training (live virtual or in-person) and a self-paced format featuring around 30 hours of videos, podcasts, quizzes, and access to an AI mentor. Each option includes a one-year subscription with updates, curated study materials, and one free exam retake.The certification process culminates in a 90-minute proctored online exam featuring 50 multiple-choice questions. Candidates must achieve a 70% score to earn the globally recognized credential and a blockchain-authenticated digital badge—certifying their readiness to lead decentralized transformation.With the Blockchain+ Developer™ certification, AI CERTsequips the next generation of tech talent with the expertise and tools to drive blockchain-powered innovation. This prepares them to unlock new market opportunities and reimagine what is possible in a decentralized future.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world applications.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams—AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 45+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai

