BOBA CHiC Wins Monde Selection with Two Groundbreaking Innovations: Pop Caviar Ramen and Peach Iced Fruit Tea

TAICHUNG CITY , TAIWAN, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOBA CHiC , Taiwan's trailblazing bubble tea brand and the only one to secure all four of the world's top food awards (iTQi, Monde Selection, Great Taste, and A.A. Taste), proudly announces its latest double win at the prestigious Monde Selection 2025. The two award-winning products— Pop Caviar Ramen -Spicy and Peach Iced Fruit Tea with Nata de Coco—showcase the brand’s bold innovation and unwavering commitment to redefining food culture.BOBA CHiC’s Pop Caviar Ramen-Spicy is the first and only product of its kind worldwide—a revolutionary fusion of Asia’s beloved dry noodles with the playful sensory surprise of popping boba. Imagine the thrill: instead of traditional sauce, the flavor-packed Tabasco-style sauce is encapsulated in popping pearls that burst inside your mouth, releasing a spicy kick that blends with the chewy noodles for an unforgettable textural experience. It’s a must-try for adventurous food lovers who crave novelty and excitement in every bite.Alongside this culinary breakthrough, Peach Iced Fruit Tea with Nata de Coco DIY Kit offers a refreshing, hands-on beverage experience. This convenient home preparation kit allows consumers to easily make authentic Taiwanese-style peach fruit tea with chewy nata de coco right in their own kitchen. It captures the essence of Taiwan's tea culture while meeting modern demands for both fun and flavor in at-home beverage making.BOBA CHiC is not just a trendsetter in beverages—it is a global pioneer in food innovation and sustainability. Its Black GABA Rice Amazake Matcha Latte, honored with the A.A. Taste Two-Star Award in 2023, embodies the brand’s dedication to clean-label, additive-free, and sustainable practices. This unique product fuses Taiwan’s organic black rice (grown by indigenous smallholders) with Japan’s traditional amazake, creating a nutrient-rich, guilt-free drink that has garnered acclaim at major international expos including the Taipei International Tea & Coffee Show and the Natural Products Expo West in the U.S.As a proud ambassador of Taiwan’s rich culinary heritage, BOBA CHiC continues to push boundaries by bringing the magic of bubble tea culture into new culinary dimensions—one innovation at a time.For partnership or distribution inquiries, please visit:About BOBA CHiC:BOBA CHiC is a Taiwanese beverage brand dedicated to innovation and quality. With a passion for pushing the boundaries of traditional flavors and introducing unique product concepts, BOBA CHiC strives to deliver exceptional taste experiences to consumers worldwide. Committed to using high-quality ingredients and sustainable practices, BOBA CHiC aims to be a leader in the global beverage market, bringing the best of Taiwanese flavors to the world.

