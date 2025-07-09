Minister Angie Motshekga briefs media ahead of thetabling of 2025 Budget Vote, 9 Jul

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga, accompanied by Deputy Ministers Maj Gen (Ret) Bantu Holomisa and Mr Richard Mkhungo, and supported by the Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), General Rudzani Maphwanya, will host a media briefing ahead of the tabling of the Department’s 2025 Budget Vote.

This pre-budget briefing will offer members of the media an opportunity to gain insight into the Department’s strategic outlook, key priorities for the 2025/26 financial year, and expectations from the Budget Vote presentation. The leadership will also reflect on progress made over the past year and share forward-looking commitments aligned with the Medium-Term Development Plan (2025–2030).

Details of the Briefing are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 9 July 2025

Time: 09:00 – 09:45

Venue: Imbizo Media Room, Parliament, 120 Plein Street, Cape Town

For media enquiries, please contact:

Onicca Kwakwa Ministry Spokesperson

E-mail: Mmaneo.Kwakwa@dod.mil.za

Cell: 066 308 2630

