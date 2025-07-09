Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,160 in the last 365 days.

Minister Angie Motshekga briefs media ahead of thetabling of 2025 Budget Vote, 9 Jul

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga, accompanied by Deputy Ministers Maj Gen (Ret) Bantu Holomisa and Mr Richard Mkhungo, and supported by the Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), General Rudzani Maphwanya, will host a media briefing ahead of the tabling of the Department’s 2025 Budget Vote.

This pre-budget briefing will offer members of the media an opportunity to gain insight into the Department’s strategic outlook, key priorities for the 2025/26 financial year, and expectations from the Budget Vote presentation. The leadership will also reflect on progress made over the past year and share forward-looking commitments aligned with the Medium-Term Development Plan (2025–2030).

Details of the Briefing are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 9 July 2025
Time: 09:00 – 09:45
Venue: Imbizo Media Room, Parliament, 120 Plein Street, Cape Town

For media enquiries, please contact:

Onicca Kwakwa Ministry Spokesperson
E-mail: Mmaneo.Kwakwa@dod.mil.za 
Cell: 066 308 2630

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Angie Motshekga briefs media ahead of thetabling of 2025 Budget Vote, 9 Jul

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more