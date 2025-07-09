Planned LNG Market to Reach $58.9 Billion by 2030: Asia-Pacific Leads Demand Surge

The planned LNG market is experiencing robust growth, driven by rising global demand for cleaner energy alternatives. According to a new report by Allied Market Research, the planned LNG market size was valued at $102.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $58.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2030.

🔍 What is the Planned LNG Market?

Planned LNG refers to liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals that include future capacity for both liquefaction and regasification. These facilities play a crucial role in meeting the growing global demand for LNG, enabling storage, transport, and conversion of natural gas in a more flexible and scalable manner.

The expansion of these facilities is especially vital in regions with booming populations, rising power demands, and industrial growth — most notably, Asia-Pacific.

🌐 Asia-Pacific: The LNG Growth Engine

With its mix of emerging economies and rapid industrialization, Asia-Pacific dominated the planned LNG market share, accounting for over 40% of total volume in 2019. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are leading the region’s LNG import capacity expansion to fuel power generation and reduce dependence on coal.

Liquefaction capacity is also growing rapidly in Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia, contributing to Asia-Pacific’s strong presence in the LNG ecosystem.

🇺🇸 U.S. Becomes Global LNG Export Powerhouse

The United States has made significant strides in boosting its liquefaction infrastructure. The addition of new terminals in 2019 allowed the U.S. to surpass Russia and Malaysia, becoming the world’s third-largest LNG exporter. This shift underscores North America’s emerging role as a strategic LNG hub and a key contributor to the global planned LNG market.

🧪 Market Segmentation: Technology, Industry, and Geography

The planned LNG market is segmented into three major categories:

🏭 By Technology:

Liquefaction

Regasification

In 2019, the liquefaction segment captured the highest market share in terms of both volume and revenue. This growth is attributed to the expansion of export terminals in LNG-rich nations like the U.S., Qatar, and Australia.

Notably, the liquefaction segment is projected to grow at a staggering CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period, indicating a global shift toward export-led LNG strategies.

🧑‍🔧 By End-Use Industry:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

The industrial sector held the largest share in 2019 and is projected to continue leading the market, with a CAGR of 9.7%. The rise in industrial energy demand from both developed and developing economies is a key driver.

🌍 By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

North America is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 20% in the forecast period, bolstered by infrastructure growth, favorable government policies, and LNG exports.

🏢 Key Players in the Global Planned LNG Market

Several energy giants are actively investing in planned LNG infrastructure:

Royal Dutch Shell plc

ExxonMobil

LNG Croatia LLC

Energy Transfer LP

Cheniere Energy, Inc.

Freeport LNG

PETROBRAS

Sempra Energy

Equinor ASA

Korea Gas Corporation

ConocoPhillips

Venture Global LNG

Gasum

Other prominent contributors include Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd, Samsung C&T, Petronet LNG Ltd, and Hitachi. These companies are focused on expanding liquefaction and regasification capacity through partnerships and strategic investments.

🚀 Market Drivers & Opportunities

✅ Rising LNG Demand in Asia-Pacific

Power generation needs

Industrialization

Coal-to-gas transition

✅ Export Terminal Expansion

Liquefaction growth in the U.S., Qatar, and Australia

Regasification capacity in importing nations

✅ Cleaner Energy Adoption

LNG offers lower emissions compared to coal and oil

Supported by global sustainability goals and ESG mandates

📌 Key Takeaways

Planned LNG market to reach $58.9B by 2030 with 9.9% CAGR

Liquefaction technology segment expected to grow at 28.9% CAGR

Industrial sector leads demand with 9.7% CAGR

Asia-Pacific dominates the market with 40%+ share in 2019

North America poised for fastest regional growth at 20% CAGR

🔚 Conclusion

The global planned LNG market is on a dynamic growth path, fueled by industrial expansion, clean energy demand, and export-driven strategies. As economies transition to sustainable energy systems, LNG infrastructure—both liquefaction and regasification—is set to play a central role. With strong momentum in Asia-Pacific and North America, stakeholders should seize emerging opportunities in LNG logistics, technology, and distribution.

