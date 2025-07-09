Planned LNG Market to Reach $58.9 Billion by 2030: Asia-Pacific Leads Demand Surge

Planned LNG Market Set for 9.9% CAGR 📊 | Asia-Pacific & Industrial Sector Lead Growth

Planned LNG market to hit $58.9B by 2030 🚀 Liquefaction segment to grow at 28.9% CAGR. Asia-Pacific leads with >40% market share.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --The planned LNG market is experiencing robust growth, driven by rising global demand for cleaner energy alternatives. According to a new report by Allied Market Research, the planned LNG market size was valued at $102.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $58.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2030.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2254 🔍 What is the Planned LNG Market?Planned LNG refers to liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals that include future capacity for both liquefaction and regasification. These facilities play a crucial role in meeting the growing global demand for LNG, enabling storage, transport, and conversion of natural gas in a more flexible and scalable manner.The expansion of these facilities is especially vital in regions with booming populations, rising power demands, and industrial growth — most notably, Asia-Pacific.🌐 Asia-Pacific: The LNG Growth EngineWith its mix of emerging economies and rapid industrialization, Asia-Pacific dominated the planned LNG market share, accounting for over 40% of total volume in 2019. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are leading the region’s LNG import capacity expansion to fuel power generation and reduce dependence on coal.Liquefaction capacity is also growing rapidly in Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia, contributing to Asia-Pacific’s strong presence in the LNG ecosystem.🇺🇸 U.S. Becomes Global LNG Export PowerhouseThe United States has made significant strides in boosting its liquefaction infrastructure. The addition of new terminals in 2019 allowed the U.S. to surpass Russia and Malaysia, becoming the world’s third-largest LNG exporter. This shift underscores North America’s emerging role as a strategic LNG hub and a key contributor to the global planned LNG market.🧪 Market Segmentation: Technology, Industry, and GeographyThe planned LNG market is segmented into three major categories:🏭 By Technology:LiquefactionRegasificationIn 2019, the liquefaction segment captured the highest market share in terms of both volume and revenue. This growth is attributed to the expansion of export terminals in LNG-rich nations like the U.S., Qatar, and Australia.Notably, the liquefaction segment is projected to grow at a staggering CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period, indicating a global shift toward export-led LNG strategies.Procure This Report (284 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/3GCiRiZ 🧑‍🔧 By End-Use Industry:IndustrialCommercialResidentialThe industrial sector held the largest share in 2019 and is projected to continue leading the market, with a CAGR of 9.7%. The rise in industrial energy demand from both developed and developing economies is a key driver.🌍 By Region:North AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)North America is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 20% in the forecast period, bolstered by infrastructure growth, favorable government policies, and LNG exports 🏢 Key Players in the Global Planned LNG MarketSeveral energy giants are actively investing in planned LNG infrastructure:Royal Dutch Shell plcExxonMobilLNG Croatia LLCEnergy Transfer LPCheniere Energy, Inc.Freeport LNGPETROBRASSempra EnergyEquinor ASAKorea Gas CorporationConocoPhillipsVenture Global LNGGasumOther prominent contributors include Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd, Samsung C&T, Petronet LNG Ltd, and Hitachi. These companies are focused on expanding liquefaction and regasification capacity through partnerships and strategic investments.🚀 Market Drivers & Opportunities✅ Rising LNG Demand in Asia-PacificPower generation needsIndustrializationCoal-to-gas transition✅ Export Terminal ExpansionLiquefaction growth in the U.S., Qatar, and AustraliaRegasification capacity in importing nations✅ Cleaner Energy AdoptionLNG offers lower emissions compared to coal and oilSupported by global sustainability goals and ESG mandates📌 Key TakeawaysPlanned LNG market to reach $58.9B by 2030 with 9.9% CAGRLiquefaction technology segment expected to grow at 28.9% CAGRIndustrial sector leads demand with 9.7% CAGRAsia-Pacific dominates the market with 40%+ share in 2019North America poised for fastest regional growth at 20% CAGRGet a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2254 🔚 ConclusionThe global planned LNG market is on a dynamic growth path, fueled by industrial expansion, clean energy demand, and export-driven strategies. The global planned LNG market is on a dynamic growth path, fueled by industrial expansion, clean energy demand, and export-driven strategies. As economies transition to sustainable energy systems, LNG infrastructure—both liquefaction and regasification—is set to play a central role. With strong momentum in Asia-Pacific and North America, stakeholders should seize emerging opportunities in LNG logistics, technology, and distribution. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon.

