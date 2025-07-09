Ross Ulbricht Makes Triumphant Public Return at PorcFest 2025

Recently Pardoned Digital Freedom Advocate Delivers Emotional Speech at Free State Project’s Annual Porcupine Freedom Festival.

MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ross Ulbricht, made a powerful public appearance at the 22nd annual Porcupine Freedom Festival (PorcFest), hosted by the Free State Project (FSP) in Lancaster, New Hampshire. This week, the FSP released the full extended video of his appearance.

The event marked Ulbricht’s third major speaking engagement (following the Bitcoin Conference and Freedom Fest) since receiving a full presidential pardon from President Donald J. Trump in January 2025. After spending over a decade behind bars under a life sentence, Ulbricht attended Porcfest for the first time. His mother, Lyn Ulbricht, has been a regular speaker and participant at the festival since his conviction, raising support for her son’s freedom. She attended with her son this year, alongside his wife, Karoline. Ulbricht said during his remarks:

“The most receptive ears [my mother] found were right here at PorcFest. That was early on. You were our first kernel of support. It started here. It started to grow into a movement here. Everytime my mom would get back from PorcFest, she’d say, ‘I got love bombed again!’ That meant so much because she needed that and I needed her. I needed you and you were there for me — and you’ve been there for me the whole time.”

Organizers say Ulbricht’s speech was a highlight of the week-long festival, drawing nearly fifteen-hundred attendees from across the country and beyond. He spoke about his journey in the criminal justice system, the importance of decentralization, and his hopes for others in the digital age. His remarks followed several introductions and a live performance of the “Free Ross!” anthem by musician, Jordan Page. During her introduction, Carla Gericke, President Emeritus and Chairman of the Free State Project, stated:

“Today, we welcome Ross Ulbricht not as a prisoner, not as a martyr, but as a free man. Ross was sentenced in 2015 to two life sentences plus 40 years, no parole, for building a website — a peaceful marketplace grounded in the non-aggression principle and voluntary exchange that dared to challenge the state’s monopoly on permission.”

Following the successful festival, Carla Gericke further noted this intertwined history of PorcFest and the Free Ross movement:

"The FSP played an early and critical role in Ross Ulbricht’s road to freedom. Free Staters attended Ulbricht’s trial in New York City. Even before his draconian sentence, back in 2014, I invited his mom, Lyn, to speak at PorcFest. Over the next dozen years, relentless Free Stater support galvanized the ‘Free Ross’ movement. We used New Hampshire’s First in the Nation primary status to amplify his story. In 2016, presidential candidates like Donald Trump were exposed to Ross’ case by grassroots activists. Leading up to the 2024 presidential primary, candidates Vivek Ramaswamy, Tulsi Gabbard, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Larry Elder spoke at our events, where they had to publicly address Ulbricht’s plight. This helped elevate his case to a national stage, leading, ultimately, to his full and unconditional pardon by President Trump.”

Eric Brakey is Executive Director of the Free State Project and a retired three-term Maine State Senator who had previously made a personal request of President Joe Biden for clemency, which never received any public response. Following the festival, Brakey said:

“Many of us saw ourselves in Ross Ulbricht — in his libertarian idealism, his desire to build a more free world, and in the injustice of the cruel and extreme sentence he faced with a life behind bars.”

In addition to Ulbricht’s speech, PorcFest 2025 featured an impressive lineup of speakers and events, including appearances by Connor Boyack, Joel Salatin, Angela McArdle, David Friedman, Corey DeAngelis, Scott Horton, and Hannah Cox.

About PorcFest

PorcFest, short for the Porcupine Freedom Festival, is one of the largest and longest-running liberty festivals in the world. Organized by the Free State Project, it showcases a community dedicated to voluntaryism, decentralization, and peaceful civil disobedience.

