Prime Security Named Finalist at Black Hat USA 2025 Startup Spotlight Competition

TEL AVIV - NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime Security, the company behind the first AI Security Architect, today announced it has been named one of four finalists in the Black Hat USA 2025 Startup Spotlight Competition.

Prime Security will present its platform live at Black Hat on Thursday, August 7th at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, showcasing how it automates security design reviews and proactively mitigates risk, before a single line of code is written.

Traditional security reviews can’t keep up with modern development. They’re manual, reactive, and miss most of what engineering is planning, until it’s too late. Prime Security changes that by introducing the first AI Security Architect, purpose-built to bring scale and intelligence to design-stage security.

Prime automates design reviews and expands visibility into all planned engineering work, identifying risks early, before code is written, and delivering contextualized mitigation plans directly into developer workflows.

“Security teams, from high-growth startups to Fortune 500s, are adopting our AI Security Architect to automate design-stage reviews and scale risk coverage without growing headcount,” said Michael Nov, co-founder and CEO of Prime Security. “Instead of chasing issues after the fact, teams now get real-time, automated security feedback as development plans are made, reviewing more, missing less, and reducing risk before a single line of code is written.”

Unlike review assistants or checklist tools, Prime continuously monitors development planning tools like Jira, Confluence, ADO, and Linear to track what’s being built, model system behavior, and proactively surface design risks. The platform then generates tailored mitigation guidance aligned with company policy and writes it back into engineering workflows, enabling full coverage, actionable outcomes, and zero disruption to how teams build.

“In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, balancing development efficiency with robust security has never been more critical,” said Assaf Keren, CSO, Qualtrics. “By leveraging AI to automate security design reviews, we’re not just shifting left - we’re multiplying the productivity of our security teams and enhancing the experience of engineers across the organization. This approach is key to maintaining both agility and security in modern enterprises.”

Prime Security will compete in the Startup Spotlight Competition on Thursday, August 7, from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM PT delivering a 5-minute product pitch followed by live Q&A. The judging panel includes top cybersecurity investors and experts from firms including Lytical Ventures, Foundational Capital, and more. The competition will be emceed by Caleb Sima, Founding General Partner at WhiteRabbit and Chair of the CSA AI Security Alliance.

About Prime Security:

Prime Security is the AI-powered product security platform that automates security design reviews and uncovers hidden risks across all planned development work. Its AI Security Architect plugs directly into tools like Jira and Confluence to monitor engineering activity in real time, generate contextual risk assessments, and deliver mitigation guidance straight into developer workflows. Prime replaces slow, manual reviews with fast, consistent, and scalable automation, helping security teams stay ahead without slowing builders down. Trusted by security leaders at Qualtrics, CIBT, BigID, Snap Finance, Redox, Thoughtspot, and many others. Learn more at primesec.ai.

About Black Hat USA:

Black Hat is the cybersecurity industry's most established and in-depth security event series. Founded in 1997, these annual, multi-day events provide attendees with the latest in cybersecurity research, developments, and trends. Driven by the needs of the community, Black Hat events showcase content directly from the community through Briefings presentations, Trainings courses, Summits, and more. As the event series where all career levels and academic disciplines convene to collaborate, network, and discuss the cybersecurity topics that matter most to them, attendees can find Black Hat events in the United States, Canada, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.blackhat.com.

