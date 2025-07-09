Chicago’s Channeler & Healer Victoria Basil Featured in International Best-Seller

Chicago’s Victoria Basil featured in the Best-Selling International book “Awakened Hearts”Offering Tools for Inner Rebirth, Self-Discovery and Healing trauma.

Every obstacle is a blessing, for without darkness, we cannot embrace the light.” — Victoria Basil

CHICAGO , IL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Victoria Basil Inspires Global Transformation on her international best-selling anthology book “Awakened Hearts: Stories of Embracing Light, Love, and Limitless Possibilities”, launched June 23, 2025.Victoria empowers readers worldwide and offers a transformative guide to inner rebirth. Drawing from her spiritual awakening, she shares how to overcame personal hardships, including heartbreak and self-doubt, to rediscover the strength and purpose in life. Through raw reflections on from suffering into growth, spirituality, and self-knowledge, she empowers readers to release limiting beliefs, embrace authenticity, foster emotional healing, uncover their life’s purpose, inspiring profound personal transformation and find inner peace and blending spirituality with science for holistic understanding.Victoria Basil is the founder of Infinity Triangle , she serves others through new discovery to humanity Megaquantic™ and Quantum Readings to release, heal, activate dormant abilities and guiding heart-centered souls to activate their potential and achieve inner peace. Victoria’s unique Body Scan & Healing™ technique, which was born from her natural ability to scan in details a physical body and is able to adjust with her consciousness and energy.She has invented two theories in quantum physics poised to be breakthroughs in science and has mastered the ability of timeline jumps as an earth grid worker.Awakened Hearts: Stories of Embracing Light, Love, and Limitless Possibilities includes contributions from 32 authors, including internationally recognized names like Marci Shimoff (Chicken Soup for the Woman's Soul, The Secret) and Karen Weaver. Each story in the book offers hope, transformation, and a reminder that you are not alone.Victoria is currently writing her next channeling book:“Infinity Triangle: Star People’s Wisdom”— set for international release in few languages in September 2025.Awakened Hearts: Stories of Embracing Light, Love, and Limitless Possibilities is now available in eBook, paperback, and hardcover on Amazon and other retailers. Find it here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FD87KCZ1 Learn more about Victoria Basil and her services at www.infinitytriangle.net

