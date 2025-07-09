The Global Influencer Excellence Awards (GIEA 2025) is Here - honoring impact not reached

A Journey That Begins in Kolkata, and Echoes Around the World

KOLKATA, INDIA, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The countdown has begun for one of the most anticipated global cultural milestones of the year — the Global Influencer Excellence Awards (GIEA 2025). Conceived and curated by Advent Actor Studio Pvt. Ltd. and event managed by Advent SBG Global, this dynamic global celebration of influence, inspiration, and impact kicks off this September in the City of Joy — Kolkata, before embarking on an international journey across key cultural capitals of the world.

GIEA 2025 aims to honour extraordinary influencers and creators from around the globe who are shaping narratives, igniting change, and building communities across industries — from fashion, wellness, and entrepreneurship to sustainability, education, and technology.

Abhishake De Sarkar, Founder & Creative Director of Advent Actor Studio Pvt. Ltd., shared:

"Kolkata is not just the launchpad, it is the soul of this movement. GIEA 2025 is more than an award — it's a cultural revolution that acknowledges authenticity, emotional influence, and the courage to be different. The world will witness what starts here, but doesn't end here."

Mousumi De Sarkar, Co-Founder and Cultural Ambassador of Advent SBG Global, added:

"This initiative is rooted in emotion, elegance, and excellence. We are proud to honour voices that often go unheard but are transforming lives in their unique ways. Kolkata is the heartbeat of heritage, and from here, we will carry this spirit globally."

Abinash Ghosh, Director of Advent SBG Global, noted:

"GIEA 2025 is our bold step towards building a responsible global influencer community. It's a bridge between legacy and digital impact. With every city we travel to, we're not just hosting an event — we're creating a cultural phenomenon."

From red carpets in Kolkata, to creative pop-ups in Dubai, cultural showcases in London, to high-impact networking in New York and Singapore — GIEA 2025 is designed to connect global communities through storytelling, purpose-driven branding, and real recognition.

Nominations are now open, and the official sponsorship and partner brands will be unveiled throughout July and August.

This is just the beginning. The world is watching. The world is coming. And it all begins right here — in Kolkata.

For Sponsorships, Partnerships, and Nominations:

Visit: https://gieaward.in

