Protected: WaveFront Expands Global Diversified Strategy with New Market Additions

WaveFront Expands Global Diversified Strategy with New Market Additions, Strengthening Its Position as Canada's Most Broadly Diversified Managed Futures Program

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WaveFront is pleased to announce a major expansion of its Global Diversified Strategy, now trading over 70 materially uncorrelated futures contracts spanning asset classes, geographies, and economic sectors. Among the newly added markets is SGX Iron Ore, further enhancing the program’s robust diversification and positioning it as the most broadly diversified Managed Futures strategy available in Canada.Originally developed within Integrated Asset Management, a $3 billion Canadian alternative asset manager, WaveFront’s core systems have been meticulously maintained, upgraded, and innovated by Robert Koloshuk, Integrated’s founding senior researcher and now Chief Investment Officer of WaveFront. His leadership ensures continuity of excellence while advancing the firm’s strategic edge in systematic trading.This expansion reinforces WaveFront’s longstanding commitment to offering Canadian investors, both retail and institutional, access to truly differentiated and fully systematic strategies. With performance that consistently places it among the top Managed Futures strategies globally, and a track record that is unmatched in Canada, the Global Diversified Strategy continues to raise the standard in managed futures investing.“Managed futures programs with more uncorrelated markets have been shown to outperform those with fewer markets,” says Amir Ijad, WaveFront’s Director of Quantitative Finance “The infrastructure we've built to access and manage over 70 global futures markets gives us a structural advantage that we can look forward to delivering to Canadian investors.”WaveFront’s Global Diversified Strategy is also allocated at ~30% within the WaveFront All-Weather Alternative Fund (WAAV) – an ETF distributed by Arrow Capital. With no additional fees on the managed futures Sub-Fund, WAAV blends the Global Diversified program with WaveFront’s industry-leading global macro strategy, offering a cost effective one-ticket solution for growth, capital preservation, and long-term legacy building. WAAV is quickly becoming the go-to Canadian alternative investment for forward-thinking wealth managers and individual investors alike.WaveFront remains committed to delivering performance leadership in Canada, staying at the forefront of managed futures innovation while democratizing access to sophisticated investment solutions.For more information, please visit WaveFront's website or contact your Arrow Capital sales representative.

