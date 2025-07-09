Molly Perry Captures Young Imaginations with 'The Game' Series

A Whimsical, High-Stakes Adventure Through Worlds Real and Imagined

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a delightful trilogy blending real-world friendships with fantastical cartoon adventures, author Molly Perry invites young readers on a journey where board games are magical, dragons are guides, and even a typewriter can become a hero. With the publication of her third book, Help! The Two Games Are Missing! Perry completes a heart-filled saga of courage, creativity, and transformation. Each book is now available in both digital and print editions.The Game: The Adventure Begins in Sweet AbundanceIn the series opener, The Game, readers meet Jimmy, a 10-year-old boy who stumbles upon a mysterious board game in his father’s Children’s Museum. Along with his older sister Lilly and best friend Jamal, Jimmy discovers that the game is more than it appears—it's a gateway to a vibrant, cartoon world called Sweet Abundance.There, the trio becomes animated versions of themselves and meets quirky characters like Bernard, the talking dachshund, and Randy, a cheerful van. Together, they must rescue the rightful mayor, Isadore, from a villain named John Heartless, who has hijacked the game’s magic for his own dark purposes. With each challenge drawn from the game itself, the kids must rely on friendship, quick thinking, and belief in the unbelievable to restore balance to both their worlds.The Letter from Sweet Abundance: A Plea for Help and a Race Against TimeIn the second book, The Letter from Sweet Abundance, Jimmy, Lilly, and Jamal receive a magical letter begging for their return: color is fading from Sweet Abundance, and its citizens are beginning to vanish—one piece at a time. Joined by familiar faces and an unexpected new companion, Eddie the school bully, the group dives back into the magical world.Faced with a growing mystery and a vanishing reality, the kids must once again navigate the rules of an enchanted board game—where imagination is power, but danger is real. As the color drains and the stakes rise, friendships are tested and new alliances form in a suspenseful, heartwarming sequel that deepens the series’ world and emotional resonance.Help! The Two Games Are Missing!: Robots, Rats, and the Power of TeamworkIn the newly released Help! The Two Games Are Missing! The magical balance is in greater jeopardy than ever. The twin versions of The Game—one in Sweet Abundance, the other in thereal-world Children’s Museum—have both disappeared. The kids must follow clues left by Grandfather Abraham, whose magical journal and animated typewriter (now robot), Ty, lead themthrough mountain tunnels, hidden cabins, and perilous encounters.Along the way, they face new villains: King Poison, a rat with conquest on his mind, and Malice, a deceptive shapeshifter. With the help of two sister dragons, Emerald and Plum, and the return of beloved allies like Bernard and TriMo the robot, the team embarks on a thrilling rescue mission.It’s a race against time, a test of character, and a story of resilience where even the smallest companions—cats, kids, or keys—play a vital role.A Joyful, Imaginative Series That Celebrates Courage and CreativityWith a balance of action, humor, and heart, The Game series celebrates the bravery of children, the magic of creativity, and the strength of chosen family. Perry’s storytelling evokes the imaginative charm of The Phantom Tollbooth and the heartfelt courage of The Magic Tree House, making this trilogy a perfect read for ages 7 and up.About the AuthorMolly Perry is an author and educator with a passion for nurturing imagination in young readers. Her stories inspire courage, curiosity, and kindness—one page at a time. Through the world of The Game, she invites children to discover that with belief, teamwork, and a little creativity, anything is possible.Availability and Contact InformationThe Game, The Letter from Sweet Abundance, and Help! The Two Games Are Missing! are all available in print and digital formats via major online retailers. For review copies, purchase, interviews, or school event requests, please check the following channels:Book 1: https://a.co/d/8Q79WaM Book 2: https://a.co/d/0OdYL2W Book 3: https://a.co/d/bqLbPJX

