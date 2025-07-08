PRESS RELEASE: Comptroller’s Office Offers Tax Filing Extensions to Taxpayers in Central Texas Counties Affected by Recent Weather Events

TEXAS, July 8 - (AUSTIN) — Businesses in state-declared disaster areas affected by recent heavy rainfall and flash flooding may be granted an extension to file certain tax reports, Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock announced today. Upon request, 30-day extensions are available for taxes due this month. A complete list of due dates for Texas taxes can be found on the Comptroller’s website. “Our hearts are with the families and communities devastated by the Central Texas floods,” Hancock said. “In times like these, the last thing small business owners should have to worry about is taxes. As state and federal relief efforts move forward, we encourage merchants and property owners to apply for the extensions and property tax savings they may be eligible for during recovery. Texans stand with you.” The extension is for taxpayers in Bandera, Bexar, Burnet, Caldwell, Coke, Comal, Concho, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Reeves, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis and Williamson counties. On July 5, Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster for those counties which were hit by flash flooding that caused widespread and severe property damage and loss of life. Also, qualified properties that are at least 15 percent damaged by a disaster in counties included in the declaration can receive a temporary exemption of a portion of the property’s appraised value. Qualified property includes: tangible personal property used for income production

improvements to real property

certain manufactured homes Property owners must apply to their local appraisal district for the temporary exemption no later than 105 days after the governor declares a disaster area. Form 50-312, Temporary Exemption Property Damaged by Disaster (PDF), is available on the Comptroller’s Property Tax Forms webpage. For more information, visit the Comptroller’s Disaster Relief Information and Property Taxes in Disaster Areas and During Droughts webpages.