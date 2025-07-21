Generation Church Launches New Campus in Queen Creek, AZ

A family attends Generation Church in Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek's Newest Church is here. Generation Church, one of the fastest-growing churches in Arizona, is opening a brand-new campus in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Queen Creek's Newest Church is here. Generation Church, consistently recognized as one of the fastest-growing churches in Arizona, is opening a brand-new campus in Queen Creek, one of the fastest-growing towns in the Phoenix metro area. On Sunday, August 10, 2024, Generation Church will launch its Queen Creek Campus at Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary School, giving families and residents a place to find real hope, healing, and community.

A New Church for Queen Creek Families

Generation Church is known for passionate worship, bold biblical preaching, and helping people meet Jesus. If you’ve been searching for a Christian church in Queen Creek that’s friendly, modern, and welcoming, this is the place for you.

Whether you’re exploring faith, seeking community, or just want your kids to actually enjoy church, you’ll find biblical messages, upbeat worship, and safe kids’ spaces that make Sundays the best day of the week. This is a church that values the Word of God, freedom, truth, and the importance of family.

“Queen Creek is booming! New homes, new families, new opportunities; but people still need Jesus and real hope,” says Pastor Ryan Visconti. “This new campus is more than a place to gather, it’s a chance to discover the love of Jesus and build true community.”

Generation Church Queen Creek Campus Details

Launch Sunday: August 10, 2024

Service Times: 9:00 AM & 10:45 AM

Location: Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary School

Address: 22801 Via Del Jardin, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Learn More: generation.church/queen-creek-launch

Why Queen Creek Needs a New Church

Queen Creek is growing fast, with new neighborhoods, parks, and families moving in every month. But even the best schools and splash pads can’t replace what people crave most: genuine friendships, hope, and a church community that feels like home. Generation Church believes Queen Creek deserves a local church where families grow stronger and people can experience hope, healing, and community.

Visit Generation Church in Queen Creek

So bring your questions, your kids, and your neighbors, and see what happens when you're surrounded by a community that's loving, real, and focused on growing closer to Jesus.

Perfect people not required.

Plan your visit, find service times, or get directions for the Generation Church Queen Creek Campus at generation.church/queen-creek-launch

