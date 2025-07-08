U.S. and Israel Pledge to Work Together to Unleash AI Innovation with New Memorandum of Understanding

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, chair and vice chair of the National Energy Dominance Council, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance collaboration on energy and artificial intelligence with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel (Michael) Leiter.

"U.S. Energy Dominance demands the advancement of artificial intelligence," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. "Today, the Department of the Interior, in conjunction with the Department of Energy and leaders on the National Energy Dominance Council, recognized the critical partnership between America and the State of Israel to strategically power the feedback loop of innovation between the energy sector and AI. Through the advancement of AI, while properly managing our natural resources and improving our energy systems, the Trump administration is powering a new future that transforms global energy dominance for America and our allies."

“President Trump and the National Energy Dominance Council are excited to announce this partnership on AI and energy security with Israel and the United States, advancing our shared vision of global energy addition and AI innovation,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright said. “This Memorandum of Understanding enables our two countries to leverage our research institutions, and technology and energy sectors to ensure the United States and Israel are leaders in AI and remain energy dominant forces as AI transforms our future.”

The Memorandum of Understanding highlights the transformative potential of AI to improve the security and resilience of America and Israel’s energy systems. The two countries further announced their intent to pursue cooperation in areas including analyzing the impact of rising energy demand due to data centers, opportunities for grid optimization, enhanced AI-enabled cybersecurity tools, sharing best practices on the use of AI in energy infrastructure, and the launching of bilateral pilot projects.

