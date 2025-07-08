New Coal Mining Permit Approved in Tennessee to Boost America’s Energy Independence

WASHINGTON – The Department of the Interior has given the green light to Hurricane Creek Mining, LLC to mine coal on Bryson Mountain in Claiborne County, Tennessee. This project will produce up to 1.8 million tons of coal over the next 10 years, helping to strengthen America’s energy independence and create local jobs. The coal from this mine will support important industries like steelmaking and power generation.

“This project reflects a broader shift, one where American resources are being put to work for American strength,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management Adam Suess. “We’re not just issuing permits—we’re supporting communities, securing supply chains for critical industries, and making sure the U.S. stays competitive in a changing global energy landscape.”

The permit was approved through expedited environmental review under newly established procedures designed to speed up reviews of energy projects in response to the national energy emergency declared by President Trump earlier this year. This approval is a key step in the government’s plan to support reliable coal production and grow the nation’s energy resources and in alignment with Executive Order 14261, “Reinvigorating America’s Beautiful Clean Coal Industry.” This mine approval complements the recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act’s support for the coal industry in the United States, including by reducing royalty rates for mining federal coal and opening millions of acres for federal coal leasing.

As approved, Hurricane Creek Mining, LLC is authorized to surface mine several coal seams on about 635 acres by auger, highwall, and contour methods. Coals seams from the mining area typically contain both specialty market and thermal use coal. The primary uses of the specialty coal are steel making and special industrial use, including the potential for extraction of rare earth metals or trace minerals. Occasionally, this coal is blended with low grade coal for electricity generation.

For more information on this project, visit https://www.osmre.gov/laws-and-regulations/nepa/projects.

###