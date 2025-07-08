State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers (07-08-2025)

For immediate release: July 8, 2025 (25-086)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clark County

In May 2025 the Department of Health charged registered nursing assistant Preston Ryan Christopher (NA61400269) with unprofessional conduct. Alleged facts state that in September 2024, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Christopher physically abused a vulnerable adult. Christopher was subsequently placed on the state’s long-term care abuse and neglect registry and is prohibited from having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

In May 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended the certified nursing assistant credential of Christine Ann Turi (NC60283681). In June 2024, Turi failed to follow a resident’s care plan, resulting in the resident sustaining a fractured femur. Turi also failed to respond to the department’s request for information.

Cowlitz County

In May 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended the certified nursing assistant credential of Mistee Marie Crucius (NC60584331). In May 2024, Crucius financially exploited a vulnerable adult and was placed on the state’s long-term care abuse and neglect registry, barring her from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

King County

In June 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Nancy Shirley Ferara’s (NC60276652) certified nursing assistant credential pending further disciplinary action. In June 2024, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Ferara neglected a vulnerable adult and placed her on the state’s long-term care abuse and neglect registry, prohibiting unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Lewis County

In May 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended James R. Smiley’s (CG60853730) agency affiliated counselor credential pending further disciplinary action. In July 2023, the Department of Children, Youth, and Families determined Smiley was responsible for the negligent treatment or abuse of a minor.

Whitman County

In May 2025 the Department of Health and Amy May Foster (NA61286824, NC61515722) entered an agreed order in which Foster’s registered nursing assistant and certified nursing assistant credentials are indefinitely suspended. Foster violated professional boundaries in May 2024 when she took a resident from the nursing home where she worked to her home without authorization.

Out of State

California: In May 2025 the Department of Health and Tyler David Stewart (CG61092551, CO61228784) entered an agreed order in which Stewart’s substance use disorder professional trainee and agency affiliated counselor credentials are suspended for at least one year. In early 2024, Stewart engaged in sexual misconduct with a former client shortly after treatment ended. He later self-reported the conduct to his employer and was subsequently terminated.

