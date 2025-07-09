nuEra Cannabis Launches July Promotions with Deep Discounts and the Return of Diamonds and Sauce

Celebrate 710 with nuEra

Celebrate July with major savings, exclusive concentrate deals, and the return of nuEra’s fan-favorite concentrate

CHICAGO IL, IL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHICAGO, IL — July 9, 2025 — nuEra Cannabis, a leading Illinois-based cannabis company, is celebrating July 4th and 710 (National Oil Day) with limited-time promotions across all nine dispensary locations. The campaign features deep discounts, exclusive product drops, and the highly anticipated return of nuEra Diamonds and Sauce concentrates.Buy More, Save More: Storewide Savings Through July 6From June 30 through July 6, nuEra offered tiered savings on cannabis products across its Illinois dispensaries. Customers were able to mix and match across brands and product categories to unlock savings:-15% off one item-20% off two items-25% off three or more itemsThis promotion applied to a variety of cannabis products—just in time for holiday gatherings and summer sessions.nuEra Diamonds and Sauce: A Cult Favorite ReturnsBack by popular demand, starting July 2nd, nuEra’s signature Diamonds and Sauce concentrates are now available in limited quantities. Known for their high potency and rich terpene profiles, these premium extracts combine THCa crystalline diamonds with terpene-rich sauce, appealing to experienced consumers and flavor enthusiasts alike.For more about popular concentrates for 7/10 week, check out our Best of Illinois Concentrates Blog Article Celebrate 710 with Location-Specific Deals: July 7–10In honor of National Oil Day, nuEra is rolling out regional concentrate promotions at their dispensary locations:-Aurora, Chicago, Champaign, DeKalb, Pekin: Buy 2, get 1 for $0.01 on select concentrates-East Peoria, Urbana, East Dubuque: Enjoy 15%–25% off select concentratesAll deals are valid while supplies last and may vary by location.Visit your nearest nuEra dispensary for full details, location based promotions, new product drops and to experience Diamonds and Sauce for yourself:-Champaign Dispensary-Urbana Dispensary-Pekin Dispensary-Aurora Dispensary-DeKalb Dispensary-East Dubuque DispensaryAbout nuEra Cannabis:nuEra Cannabis is Illinois’ premier cannabis dispensary, offering a wide selection of premium products and expert staff to guide customers. Known for their commitment to quality and customer service, nuEra Cannabis provides a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with convenient locations across Illinois. For further information, please visit www.nueracannabis.com

