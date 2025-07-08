When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: July 08, 2025

Recall Reason Description Undeclared Allergen – Peanut

EAST HANOVER, N.J., July 8, 2025 – Mondelēz Global LLC announced today a voluntary recall of four carton sizes of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches (8-pack, 20-pack, and 40pack cartons of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches, as well as the 20-pack RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack carton) manufactured in the United States and sold nationwide. The affected cartons include individually wrapped packs that may be incorrectly labeled as Cheese variety even though the product may be a Peanut Butter variety. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product.

All outer cartons affected are labeled correctly and provide an allergen advisory statement indicating that the product “contains peanuts.”

This recall is exclusively for the 8-pack, 20-pack, and 40-pack RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich cartons and the 20-pack RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack carton, with Best When Used By Dates listed in the grid below, available at retail stores nationwide. No other RITZ products or Mondelēz Global LLC products are included in, or affected by, this recall.

Product Description Retail UPC Best When Used By Dates Product Images 11.4 oz. RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches

- 8 Count (8 x 1.38-oz. 6-pack carton) 0 44000 88210 5 1 NOV 25 - 9 NOV 25

“AE” Plant Code Only



(located on top of package) See Image Below 27.6 oz. RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches

- 20 Count (20 x 1.38-oz. 6-pack carton) 0 44000 07584 2 1 NOV 25 - 9 NOV 25

2 JAN 26 - 22 JAN 26

“AE” Plant Code Only



(located on top of package) See Image Below 55.2 oz. RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches

– 40 Count (40 x 1.38-oz. 6-pack carton) 0 44000 07819 5 1 NOV 25 - 9 NOV 25

2 JAN 26 - 22 JAN 26

“AM” Plant Code Only



(located on top of package) See Image Below 27.3 oz. RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich

20-Count Variety Pack

(20 packs of 10 Cheese 1.38-oz. packs

and 10 Peanut Butter 1.38-oz. packs) 0 44000 08095 2 2 NOV 25 – 9 NOV 25

“RJ” Plant Code Only



(located on top of package) See Image Below

The individually wrapped package incorrectly labeled as Cheese variety inside the cartons identified in the grid above may look like this:

Product Description Retail UPC Best When Used By Dates Product Images RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches (1.38oz. pack) 0 44000 00211 4 1 NOV 25 – 9 NOV 25

2 JAN 26 – 22 JAN 26

“AE” Plant Code Only



(located on side of package) See Image Below

Cartons containing only RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches are not affected by this recall. In addition, cartons containing either RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches or RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack with different Best When Used By Dates and Plant Codes than those listed in the above grid are also not affected by this recall.

There have been no reports of injury or illness reported to Mondelēz Global LLC to date related to this product, and we are issuing this recall as a precaution.

The recall was initiated after Mondelēz Global LLC discovered that film packaging rolls used to package individually wrapped products containing peanut butter may contain defects due to a supplier error. Corrective actions are being taken to help ensure this issue does not recur.

Consumers who have a peanut allergy should not eat these products and should discard any product identified in the grid above. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day, 7 days per week to get more information about the recall. Consumer Relations specialists are also available Monday–Friday, 9 am to 6 pm ET.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

