MyBTCX.com Enables Apple Pay for Global Crypto Purchases
Apple Pay now supported on MyBTCX.com, enabling secure global crypto purchases in seconds with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Mac across 27+ fiat currencies.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Frictionless Experience for Crypto Investors Worldwide
The international crypto purchase platform MyBTCX.com has expanded its global payments offering by integrating Apple Pay, Apple Inc.’s mobile wallet and payment service. This development enables individuals in more than 130 countries to purchase Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and dozens of other leading cryptocurrencies with just a few taps on their Apple devices.
Through this integration, users can now use Apple Pay on compatible iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch devices to execute cryptocurrency purchases easily and safely, without manually entering card details or undergoing time-consuming verifications. Transactions are processed via trusted third-party partners with encryption and tokenization technologies ensuring sensitive information is never shared with merchants — or even stored by Apple itself.
Expanding Access to Cryptocurrency via Familiar Technology
Launched in 2014, Apple Pay has become a widely trusted payment method and is now accepted in over 80 countries. Its adoption within the digital finance ecosystem is accelerating, with millions relying on it for secure, fast transactions. Through its partnership with Banxa, MyBTCX.com offers Apple Pay support in 27+ fiat currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, INR, and JPY — allowing for near-instant settlement of crypto purchases across North America, Europe, Asia, and other regions.
Supported Fiat Currencies Include:
USD – US Dollar
EUR – Euro
GBP – Pound Sterling
AUD – Australian Dollar
CAD – Canadian Dollar
INR – Indian Rupee
JPY – Japanese Yen
PHP – Philippine Peso
…and 20+ more.
MyBTCX.com ensures customers in countries without native Apple Pay support can still transact using Apple Pay as long as their card is denominated in a supported currency.
By removing the need for manual card entry or reliance on slow-moving bank infrastructure, Apple Pay on MyBTCX.com creates an intuitive payment experience. Users benefit from:
Speed – Most transactions complete in seconds
Security – Biometric authentication and dynamic security codes protect each payment
Privacy – Card data is never shared or stored
Familiarity – Millions already use Apple Pay daily, creating a low-friction onramp to crypto
All cryptocurrency purchases on MyBTCX.com are non-custodial by design — assets are delivered directly to the destination wallet address provided by the buyer, promoting true self-custody.
Cryptocurrencies Available with Apple Pay
The Apple Pay integration supports a broad selection of digital assets, including but not limited to:
Bitcoin (BTC)
Ethereum (ETH)
Tether (USDT)
USD Coin (USDC)
Cardano (ADA)
Solana (SOL)
Ripple (XRP)
Dogecoin (DOGE)
Binance Coin (BNB)
Polkadot (DOT)
MyBTCX.com continues to expand its cryptocurrency catalog regularly to reflect global demand.
Why MyBTCX.com Stands Out
Non-Custodial by Design – All purchases are delivered directly to the buyer’s own wallet
Global Reach – Supports 130+ countries and 30+ fiat currencies
Real-Time Pricing – No hidden fees or markups
Fast KYC – Identity verification in minutes via trusted providers
Customer Support – Real-time help via WhatsApp or email
About MyBTCX.com
Building on the success of MyBTC.ca, MyBTCX.com is a next-generation crypto platform offering access to over 100 digital currencies across 130+ countries. With a focus on speed, non-custodial delivery, and payment diversity, the platform enables users to buy crypto using Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa/Mastercard credit and debit cards, SEPA, PIX, PayID, and more.
Duane Seamans
2670859 Ontario Inc. DBA MyBTCX.com
+1 226-456-3468
help@mybtcx.com
Legal Disclaimer:
