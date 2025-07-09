MyBTCX.com Enables Apple Pay for Global Crypto Purchases

MyBTCX.com Buy Crypto with Apple Pay Buy Bitcoin with Apple Pay MyBTCX supports a wide variety of cryptocurrencies Start your order on MyBTCX today

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Frictionless Experience for Crypto Investors Worldwide

The international crypto purchase platform MyBTCX.com has expanded its global payments offering by integrating Apple Pay, Apple Inc.’s mobile wallet and payment service. This development enables individuals in more than 130 countries to purchase Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and dozens of other leading cryptocurrencies with just a few taps on their Apple devices.

Through this integration, users can now use Apple Pay on compatible iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch devices to execute cryptocurrency purchases easily and safely, without manually entering card details or undergoing time-consuming verifications. Transactions are processed via trusted third-party partners with encryption and tokenization technologies ensuring sensitive information is never shared with merchants — or even stored by Apple itself.

Expanding Access to Cryptocurrency via Familiar Technology

Launched in 2014, Apple Pay has become a widely trusted payment method and is now accepted in over 80 countries. Its adoption within the digital finance ecosystem is accelerating, with millions relying on it for secure, fast transactions. Through its partnership with Banxa, MyBTCX.com offers Apple Pay support in 27+ fiat currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, INR, and JPY — allowing for near-instant settlement of crypto purchases across North America, Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Supported Fiat Currencies Include:

USD – US Dollar

EUR – Euro

GBP – Pound Sterling

AUD – Australian Dollar

CAD – Canadian Dollar

INR – Indian Rupee

JPY – Japanese Yen

PHP – Philippine Peso

…and 20+ more.

MyBTCX.com ensures customers in countries without native Apple Pay support can still transact using Apple Pay as long as their card is denominated in a supported currency.

By removing the need for manual card entry or reliance on slow-moving bank infrastructure, Apple Pay on MyBTCX.com creates an intuitive payment experience. Users benefit from:

Speed – Most transactions complete in seconds

Security – Biometric authentication and dynamic security codes protect each payment

Privacy – Card data is never shared or stored

Familiarity – Millions already use Apple Pay daily, creating a low-friction onramp to crypto

All cryptocurrency purchases on MyBTCX.com are non-custodial by design — assets are delivered directly to the destination wallet address provided by the buyer, promoting true self-custody.

Cryptocurrencies Available with Apple Pay

The Apple Pay integration supports a broad selection of digital assets, including but not limited to:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

USD Coin (USDC)

Cardano (ADA)

Solana (SOL)

Ripple (XRP)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Binance Coin (BNB)

Polkadot (DOT)

MyBTCX.com continues to expand its cryptocurrency catalog regularly to reflect global demand.

Why MyBTCX.com Stands Out

Non-Custodial by Design – All purchases are delivered directly to the buyer’s own wallet

Global Reach – Supports 130+ countries and 30+ fiat currencies

Real-Time Pricing – No hidden fees or markups

Fast KYC – Identity verification in minutes via trusted providers

Customer Support – Real-time help via WhatsApp or email

About MyBTCX.com

Building on the success of MyBTC.ca, MyBTCX.com is a next-generation crypto platform offering access to over 100 digital currencies across 130+ countries. With a focus on speed, non-custodial delivery, and payment diversity, the platform enables users to buy crypto using Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa/Mastercard credit and debit cards, SEPA, PIX, PayID, and more.

Legal Disclaimer:

