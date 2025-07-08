Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,968 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,143 in the last 365 days.

Vicki Moyle and Annie Williams Sentenced to Two Years for Scheme to Defraud Nenana Elder Out of Home

July 8, 2025

(Fairbanks, AK) â€“ Yesterday, Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines sentenced Vicki Moyle, 67, and Annie Williams, 49, to two years’ incarceration with one year suspended and two years of probation for one count each of Scheme to Defraud. One count of Theft in the First Degree for each Defendant merged at sentencing. 

In the summer of 2019, Moyle and Williams concocted a plan to purchase the property of Mae Jensen, an elder living in Nenana, to give to a shared family member. Ms. Jensen was Williams’ elderly neighbor. Her home had an assessed value of $71,100.00. Moyle and Williams led Ms. Jensen to believe that the City of Nenana would foreclose upon her property for failure to pay $64,566.33 in past-due property taxes. In truth, the City had sent no foreclosure notices, and Moyle and Williams knew the past-due property taxes could not be collected. In September 2019, Ms. Jensen signed a Quitclaim Deed, selling her home to Williams for $6,533.67 to be paid in $500 per month increments with no interest or down payment. The purchase price was exactly the assessed value of the home with $64,566.33 subtracted. The Quitclaim Deed did not contain any provision wherein Williams or Moyle would assume the past-due property taxes for the home.

On April 22, 2021, the Defendants were indicted by a Grand Jury for one count Scheme to Defraud and one count Theft in the First Degree. On Dec. 2, 2022, a Fairbanks jury found the Defendants guilty on each count. After lengthy post-trial litigation, on March 1, 2024, the court granted the Defendants’ Motion for New Trial.

On April 18, 2025, following a second trial in Nenana, the defendants were again found guilty of Scheme to Defraud and Theft in the First Degree. Their sentencing hearing was scheduled for June 23, 2025, but it was continued to July 7, 2025, due to post-trial litigation.

The first trial was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Tylor Schmitt, formerly of the Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office. The second trial was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jeff Roe. ADA Roe was assisted by Paralegal Mariana Rios and Law Office Assistant Caleb Cooper.

CONTACT: District Attorney Joe Dallaire at 907-451-5970 or joe.dallaire@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vicki Moyle and Annie Williams Sentenced to Two Years for Scheme to Defraud Nenana Elder Out of Home

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more