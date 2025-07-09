Psychology Professor Releases 'Yours To Design'—The Framework Behind His Work: Helping People Transform Their Lives.

DeAngelo Burse, a psychology professor, TEDx speaker, and author of "Yours to Design," empowers individuals and organizations to transform their lives through behavioral science and intentional living.

Through behavioral science and storytelling, "Yours To Design" equips readers and audiences to reshape their lives and thrive personally and professionally.

Become the kind of person who transforms rooms, teams, and lives.” — DeAngelo Burse

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behavioral scientist and TEDx speaker DeAngelo Burse is helping people reclaim authorship over their lives during a time when many feel they’re falling short of their potential and longing for a more fulfilled life. His new book, Yours To Design: Constructing a Life That Is Meaningful, offers inspirational, research-based guidance to help readers identify unhelpful influences and start crafting lives filled with purpose and impact.

Drawing from his own journey—from poverty and self-doubt to becoming a psychology professor, keynote speaker, and thought leader—Burse integrates behavioral science as a transformative framework to help people flourish. His mission is clear: to help people become their ideal selves by intentionally reshaping the stories they live by, the environments they move through, and the influences they internalize. “Most people live life by default, not by design,” says Burse. “You do not have to be a prisoner of your past. You can design your future.”

A New Philosophy of Selfhood: Nimble, Not Fixed

At the heart of Burse’s work is a powerful rethinking of what makes us who we are. In his TEDx talk, How the Digital World Is Changing Human Personality, he challenges the long-held belief that personality is fixed. He explains that while personality is shaped by both genetics and environment—with digital technology acting as a modern-day nurture force—there’s a crucial third dimension he introduces: a concept he calls Nimble. In this view, personality development is influenced by nature, nurture, and nimble (agency).

In both the TEDx talk and the book, Burse argues that to thrive in today’s fast-paced, social-pressure world, we must become nimble—learning to pause, reflect, and consciously respond to the forces shaping us. “The digital world isn’t neutral—it shapes who we are and who we become every day,” says Burse. “But once we recognize its influence, we can reprogram our habits, reclaim our purpose, and live intentionally.”

The Design-You Method: Five Steps to Flourishing

At the heart of Yours To Design is Burse’s five-step framework—a roadmap for self-authorship rooted in behavioral science, character formation, and practical wisdom. Each step invites readers to examine the stories they’ve inherited and begin writing a more intentional narrative:

• Awareness—of the biological and social forces shaping your narrative

• Agency—to interrupt unhelpful patterns and make better choices

• Alignment—with your values, goals, and desired future

• Advancement—through intentional growth, mindset shifts, and purposeful action

• Actualization—of your best self through flourishing, virtue, and meaningful contribution

Readers are guided through evidence-based exercises, personal stories, and powerful reflection prompts. Rather than ignoring genetic and environmental histories, the book enlightens readers on how to build on them to take control of their lives.

From Individuals to Organizations: Speaking That Changes the Room

Burse’s influence extends well beyond the page. As a keynote speaker and workshop facilitator, he delivers high-impact experiences that help organizations foster more self-aware, emotionally intelligent, and flourishing teams. His dynamic presentations blend behavioral science, storytelling, and actionable strategies—making them ideal for leadership summits, corporate events, and personal development retreats.

Popular keynotes include:

• “Becoming a Transformative Agent”—Unlocking your own potential to inspire and empower others to do the same.

• “Bringing Purpose to Life”—Exploring how purposeful living and intentional actions shape lives, teams, and culture.

• “Reshaping the Narrative”—Breaking free from unhelpful inner narratives and rewriting a personal story that aligns with meaning, agency, and growth.

Clients consistently praise Burse for his passion, clarity, humor, and ability to spark lasting transformation—not just motivational moments.

A Story Worth Telling—A Framework Worth Sharing

DeAngelo’s life and work stand as proof that transformation is possible. Having once believed he wasn’t smart enough to succeed academically, he embraced a new belief in his potential, studied philosophy and psychology, rewrote his story, and now helps others do the same.

“This isn’t about perfection,” he says. “It’s about awareness, meaning, and direction. The life people crave is often more attainable than they realize—it just requires more purposeful and deliberate action. Life is truly yours to design.”

About DeAngelo

DeAngelo’s mission is to develop better people who treat people better. He’s passionate about learning and lives in Charlotte with his wife and three children. He enjoys working out, grilled food, football, and time with his family.

How the Digital World is Changing Human Personality | DeAngelo Burse | TEDxSouthlake

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.