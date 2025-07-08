Submit Release
Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Heads to DC to Present Business Owners’ Priorities for Workforce

Mireya Eavey of the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce and Jennifer Behrens of the Atlantic Mold and Machining Corp trekked their way North this week, to present the collective concerns of local business owners, nonprofit founders, and other representatives of Sarasota’s managerial class regarding what they see as long developing cracks in our community’s workforce. Read more

