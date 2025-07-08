Pakistan: mass layoffs at media conglomerate

The NUJ has joined the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in calling for the prompt reinstatement of media workers at Jang Group.

The media conglomerate, which operates multiple newspapers and television channels across Pakistan, has laid off over 200 staff in recent months.

In June, Jang Group dismissed 137 media workers following the sudden closure of Awaz, a daily Urdu newspaper with a readership of one million.

This followed the unlawful termination of 80 workers’ employment at Jang Rawalpindi and The News in May. In an apparent attempt to contravene Pakistan’s labour laws, Jang Group created and staffed third-party organisations to issue termination letters. Staff received these letters without notice and amid delayed salary payments.

On 25 June the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) protested outside Jang Group’s offices, vowing to organise nationwide demonstrations and challenge unlawful dismissals at the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC). The NUJ echoes a statement by the PFUJ urging the Pakistani government to protect the rights of all media workers under national labour laws.

The PFUJ said:

“The PFUJ leadership vehemently condemns the economic killing of journalists by an organisation that claims to be the largest media institution in the country. Exploiting journalists under the guise of an economic crisis in the media industry is unacceptable in any regard.”

The IFJ said:

“This second mass termination by Pakistan’s largest media group is in violation of Pakistan’s labour laws and the government must take action to safeguard the rights of all retrenched employees. Journalists cannot be expected to report freely and fairly when their livelihoods are constantly under threat and their basic right to proper pay is disregarded. The IFJ calls for the swift reinstatement of the retrenched media workers and immediate action to safeguard the work of journalists across the country.”

