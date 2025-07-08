Phoenix Return Preparer Indicted for Filing False Tax Returns for Himself and Others

A Phoenix man made his initial appearance in federal court recently after a grand jury in Phoenix returned an indictment charging him with filing false tax returns for himself and for clients of his tax preparation business.

The following is according to the indictment: from 2021 to 2023, Pacifique Kashosi allegedly prepared and filed false tax returns for clients of Africa Union Tax Services LLC, his return preparation business. On those returns, Kashosi claimed false or inflated sick and family leave and fuel credits that created or increased refunds to which he knew the clients were not entitled. The indictment further alleges that Kashosi earned income through the operation of his tax preparation business for the years 2022 and 2023 that he did not report on the tax returns he filed for himself for those two years.

If convicted, Kashosi faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison for each count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Karen Kelly of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine for the District of Arizona made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Assistant Chief Andrew Kameros of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Rapp for the District of Arizona are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.