Justice Department's Antitrust Division Announces Whistleblower Rewards Program

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division today announces its partnership with the United States Postal Service to create the Whistleblower Rewards Program. For the first time, the Antitrust Division will offer rewards for individuals who report antitrust crimes and related offenses that harm consumers, taxpayers, and free market competition across industries from healthcare to agriculture — under existing law and at no additional cost to the taxpayer.

“Antitrust crimes and related offenses that harm free market competition often occur in secret, making detection a formidable challenge. The new Whistleblower Rewards Program will create a new pipeline of leads from individuals with firsthand knowledge of criminal antitrust and related offenses that will help us break down those walls of secrecy and hold violators accountable,” said Assistant Attorney General Abigail Slater of the Antitrust Division. “This program raises the stakes: If you’re fixing prices or rigging bids, don’t assume your scheme is safe — we will find and prosecute you, and someone you know may get a reward for helping us do it.”

“This reporting mechanism gives those with a vested interest in maintaining the integrity of the Postal Service the opportunity to join us in the fight,” said Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. “The Postal Inspection Service, along with our partners in the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division and the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General will not tolerate anyone who violates Antitrust Laws; we remain committed to seeking justice against anyone who chooses to do so. And for those who are also motivated to using this tool to report Antitrust crimes, we affirm our commitment to fully investigate and bring violators to justice.”

“As a key partner and original member in the Department of Justice’s Procurement Collusion Strike Force, the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General (USPS OIG), actively collaborates with other federal agencies to detect, investigate, and prosecute antitrust crimes, ensuring fair competition and safeguarding taxpayer’s dollars in federal procurements,” said Assistant Inspector General for Investigations Robert Kwalwasser, U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General. “We are pleased to be partnering with DOJ and the Postal Inspection Service to implement the Whistleblower Rewards Program to incentivize individuals and companies to provide information about collusive behavior without fear of reprisal. This newly established program is an example of DOJ’s commitment to root out illicit behavior in all industries, which includes industries where the USPS procures goods and services either directly or indirectly. The USPS OIG will fully participate in this collaborate effort to ensure the USPS and the U.S. taxpayers are not being defrauded of honest services.”

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and USPS OIG have long played a vital role in uncovering and investigating postal-related antitrust crimes that harm Americans. The Whistleblower Rewards Program will provide individuals with the opportunity to report evidence of antitrust crimes directly to the Antitrust Division and, in appropriate cases, qualify for substantial monetary rewards of up to 30% of any criminal fines recovered, for violations of law affecting the Postal Service, its revenues, or its property. The program expands upon the Division’s long-standing efforts to detect and prosecute cartels and criminal collusion by incentivizing individuals to report specific, credible, and timely information about illegal agreements to fix prices, rig bids, and allocate markets, as well as other federal criminal violations that impact, distort, or undermine the competitive process or market competition.

To facilitate reporting, the Division has established a dedicated Whistleblower Regards Program webpage accessible at www.justice.gov/atr/whistleblower-rewards. Whistleblowers and their counsel are encouraged to contact the Division promptly.