Doc Antle, Owner of Myrtle Beach Safari, Sentenced for Federal Wildlife Trafficking and Money Laundering Charges

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina — who was featured in a popular Netflix documentary — was sentenced today to 12 months in prison after pleading guilty to a conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act and launder more than $500,000 for what he believed to be an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants into the United States across the Mexico border. Antle was also ordered to pay a $55,000 fine, serve three years of supervised release, and forfeit three chimpanzees and more than $197,000 to the government.

Two of Antle’s co-defendants were recently sentenced for their separate involvement in either the Lacey Act or money laundering conspiracy. A defendant in a related case recently pleaded guilty to illegally selling a newborn chimpanzee to Antle.

“Today’s sentence holds Doc Antle and his co-defendants accountable for activity they knew was unlawful and unethical,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD). “They illegally purchased and sold newborn endangered wildlife even as they laundered more than $500,000 in smuggling money — all while promoting themselves as conservationists.”

“Doc Antle portrayed himself as a conservationist. But in reality, he was a key player in the illegal chimpanzee trade, and he laundered more than half a million dollars through a complex web of deceit,” said U.S. Attorney Bryan Stirling for the District of South Carolina. “We are grateful to our law enforcement partners for their work in bringing the defendant to justice for both of these federal crimes.”

“These sentences should send a clear message: the FBI and our partners will not tolerate those who attempt to violate our laws,” said Special Agent in Charge Kevin Moore of the FBI Columbia Field Office. “We remain firmly committed to investigating and holding accountable individuals whose illegal actions threaten our financial systems and put protected species at risk.”

“This case underscores the grave criminal threat posed by wildlife traffickers who not only exploit vulnerable species for profit but also use sophisticated money laundering tactics to conceal their crimes,” said Assistant Director Douglas Ault of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement. “Our special agents uncovered a complex network of illicit activity involving the trafficking of endangered animals — including baby chimpanzees and cheetahs — falsified documentation, and the laundering of hundreds of thousands of dollars through purported nonprofit organizations. These traffickers operated under the false pretense of conservation, betraying both the law and public trust. We remain unwavering in our commitment to dismantling such networks and bringing those responsible to justice.”

The wildlife conspiracy outlined various schemes Antle used to hide his illegal trafficking in endangered species, including requiring payments to be “donations” funneled through his non-profit, The Rare Species Fund; conducting transactions in bulk cash to hide their true nature; and creating false paperwork to hide the illegality of his wildlife transactions. The animals trafficked included baby chimpanzees, cheetahs, lions, and tigers, all of which are protected under both the Endangered Species Act and international treaties. The Lacey Act prohibits trafficking of illegally taken wildlife, fish or plants, including animals protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Antle’s co-defendant in the wildlife conspiracy, Jason Clay, was recently sentenced to four months in prison, four months home confinement, and to pay a $4,000 fine into the Lacey Act Reward Fund. In 2019, Clay illegally sold a juvenile chimpanzee to Antle in exchange for $200,000 in cash and a juvenile gibbon.

As for the money laundering conspiracy, Antle and a co-defendant laundered more than $500,000 in cash between February and April 2022 that were represented to be proceeds from an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border into the United States. Evidence presented to the court showed that Antle planned to conceal the cash he received by writing checks for what appeared to be construction-related services for Myrtle Beach Safari, which he owned and operated, and which was featured in the Netflix documentary. The Myrtle Beach Safari is a 50-acre for-profit zoo that offers tours and private encounters with exotic wildlife.

Antle’s co-defendant in the money laundering conspiracy, Andrew Sawyer, was recently sentenced to serve two years of probation including eight months of home detention. He also forfeited nearly $185,000 to the government and a chimpanzee.

In a different Lacey Act violation case connected to Antle, Shaylynn Kolwyck-Peterson pleaded guilty last month to illegally selling a chimpanzee to Antle in 2022 for $200,000. The Kolwyck family owns and manages the private Sunshine Zoological Preserve LLC in north Florida. The facility is believed to be the only one in the United States breeding chimpanzees for private or non-scientific purposes.

The FBI and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigated the case.

Senior Trial Attorney Patrick M. Duggan of ENRD’s Environmental Crimes Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Bower for the District of South Carolina prosecuted the case.