Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,846 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,767 in the last 365 days.

La Jolla Vein & Vascular Transforms Vein Care with Comprehensive Cosmetic Services for Full Leg Rejuvenation

Logo that says La Jolla Vein & Vascular

pictograph of the leg skin and vein conditions we treat, such as varicose veins and cherry spots

Pictograph of leg skin and vein conditions we treat

Three women physicians examine leg

The providers at LJVV are dedicated to quality and individualized care.

Pioneering a New Era of Vein Care That Treats Both the Cause and the Cosmetic Concerns

We wanted to offer a solution for patients who felt physically better after vein treatment but remained self-conscious about other cosmetic issues—like spider veins, hyperpigmentation, or sun spots.”
— Dr. Nisha Bunke, MD
LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La Jolla Vein & Vascular, San Diego’s premier center for vein care, proudly announces the launch of its new cosmetic service offerings, marking a transformative step toward complete leg wellness. This expansion combines the clinic’s renowned expertise in treating venous disease with cutting-edge aesthetic treatments—creating a single destination for full leg transformation.

For years, La Jolla Vein & Vascular has led the region in diagnosing and treating conditions like varicose veins, chronic leg swelling, venous insufficiency, restless legs, and leg pain. Now, patients can go beyond symptom relief to address visible surface concerns, achieving legs that not only feel great—but look radiant, youthful, and smooth.

Comprehensive Leg Care: Medical Relief Meets Aesthetic Renewal
New aesthetic services include:
• Treatment of spider veins and ropier reticular veins
Laser removal of cherry angiomas (red spots)
• Correction of sun damage, age spots, and discoloration
• Laser therapy for loose skin on legs and face
• Unwanted leg hair removal (ideal for those wearing compression stockings post-procedure)

These services are designed to enhance the outcome of traditional vein procedures, offering comprehensive leg rejuvenation from the inside out.

Why This Matters for Patients
For years, patients have expressed frustration about lingering cosmetic concerns—tiny spider veins, sun spots, skin laxity, or pigmentation changes—even after their venous symptoms had resolved. Now, with the integration of cosmetic services, La Jolla Vein & Vascular becomes one of the few practices in Southern California offering total leg wellness under one roof.

Patients benefit from:
• Symptom relief from painful or uncomfortable vein issues
• Improved appearance of the legs, skin, and hair
• One-on-one treatment plans designed to target deep and surface-level concerns

About La Jolla Vein & Vascular
La Jolla Vein & Vascular is a leading vein practice in San Diego dedicated to diagnosing and treating medical vein and lymphatic disorders. Founded by Dr. Nisha Bunke and joined by Dr. Amanda Steinberger, the practice is committed to clinical excellence, individualized treatment plans and now aesthetic innovation, and compassionate care.

To learn more about vein treatments and cosmetic leg rejuvenation, visit www.lajollaveincare.com.

Rachel Cole
la jolla vein & vascular
+1 858-550-0330
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

La Jolla Vein & Vascular Transforms Vein Care with Comprehensive Cosmetic Services for Full Leg Rejuvenation

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more