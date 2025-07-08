Annual Mayor's Cup Baseball Tournament Begins July 9

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department are excited to announce the start of the 2025 Mayor’s Cup Baseball Tournament on Wednesday, July 9.

The annual tournament brings together young athletes from neighborhoods across Boston to compete for the title of “Boston’s Best” in two age divisions. Games will be held at Moakley Park at 1005 Columbia Road, South Boston and McConnell Park at 30 Denny Street, Dorchester.

Ages 9 - 10: July 9 – 13 at Moakley Park and McConnell Park

Ages 11 - 12: July 16 – 20 at Moakley Park and McConnell Park

Tournament games will take place Wednesday through Saturday, with championship games taking place on Saturday afternoon and early evening. For more information about the Mayor’s Cup Baseball Tournament, email charles.conners@boston.gov or visit boston.gov/parks-sports.

To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks visit boston.gov/parks, call 617-635-4505, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, Instagram, and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.