Yala Greek Ice Cream Makes U.S. Debut on National Ice Cream Day

Yala Greek Ice Cream opens Sunday, July 20 (National Ice Cream Day!) in Washington, DC as the first authentic Greek ice cream shop.

Greek American founder rooted in D.C. and Baltimore opens America’s first authentic Greek ice cream shop in Georgetown

This isn’t just about ice cream–it’s about making my Papou proud and sharing our legacy with the District and with America,” — Chrys Kefalas, Founder and Owner of Yala Greek Ice Cream

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, Washington, DC will make history as the first U.S. city to welcome authentic Greek ice cream. Yala Greek Ice Cream opens Sunday, July 20(National Ice Cream Day!) at 3143 N St. NW in Georgetown.Founded by Washingtonian and branding executive Chrys Kefalas, Yala Greek Ice Cream is a tribute to Kefalas’ Greek heritage and his grandfather, or Papou, who immigrated to the U.S. from Greece in the 1960s. Papou spent decades working in restaurant kitchens across Maryland and Virginia, instilling in Chrys the values of hospitality, resilience and pride in tradition.“This isn’t just about ice cream–it’s about making my Papou proud and sharing our legacy with the District and with America,” said Chrys Kefalas, Founder and Owner of Yala Greek Ice Cream.Yala (which means “milk” in Greek) brings over 70 years of Greek ice cream-making tradition from the island of Rhodes using original recipes and techniques. The result is a uniquely creamy texture with bold flavors crafted from farm-fresh dairy and both Mediterranean and American ingredients that Kefalas believes will transform the frozen dessert market.Grand Opening CelebrationYala Greek Ice Cream opens on Sunday, July 20, on National Ice Cream Day with a week of celebrations, local celebrities, community leaders and Greek traditions leading up to the debut. The Georgetown flagship blends vintage American ice cream parlor charm with Greek hospitality–designed by acclaimed artist Maggie O’Neill, who led the Willard InterContinental Hotel redesign.“Guests will experience an atmosphere that’s part Greek island village, part classic Americana–and entirely unforgettable,” Kefalas says.A Flavorful Fusion of Greek Legacy and American ClassicsThe menu will feature a long list of both classic American favorites and one-of-a-kind Mediterranean-inspired creations including:- Pistachio Odyssey - Creamy and smooth, made with roasted Mediterranean pistachios for a rich, nutty experience.- Yia Mas - Fresh Greek yogurt ice cream (not frozen yogurt) paired with tart black cherries—bright, tangy, and decadent.- Yasou Dubai - A Yala Greek spin on the flavor sensation sweeping the U.S. and world, Dubai Chocolate, with crunchy filo, pistachios, pistachio crème, tahini, and silky chocolate ice cream.- Yia Yia Karamela - Inspired by Yia Yia’s favorite candy, this hand-batched burnt caramel is finished with a touch of Greek sea salt.- Choco-Cherry Bliss - Decadent chocolate ice cream meets juicy cherries for a classic yet elevated flavor explosion.- Kataifi - Baklava in a scoop—crispy filo, walnuts, honey, and cinnamon folded into Papou’s Promise, made with kataifi from family-owned Classic Bakery of Gaithersburg, Tysons and Olney.- Americanaki Cookie Crumble - Our fresh, Greek, better take on Cookies and Cream—classic, but with a Mediterranean soul.“What Greek yogurt did for yogurt, Greek ice cream will do for ice cream—and Yala Greek is leading the way,” said Steve Shyn, co-founder, venture builder and longtime family friend of Kefalas. “There’s no better place to start than Washington, a city where heart, hospitality and heritage matter—and where people know great food when they taste it.”The launch team for America’s first authentic Greek ice cream shop also includes former Director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture Salah Czapary as co-founder and director of experience and operations.For press inquiries, interviews, or media passes to the grand opening, contact:Laura@lauraevansmedia.com.____________________________________________About Yala Greek Ice Cream: Yala Greek Ice Cream is America’s first authentic Greek ice cream shop, bringing generations of Greek ice cream-making tradition to the U.S. Founded in 2025 by Washington, D.C. entrepreneur Chrys Kefalas to honor his grandfather Papou’s legacy, Yala Greek creates premium ice cream using farm-fresh milk and ingredients sourced from Greece, the Mediterranean and the world’s finest producers. Guided by the principle of making everything the best while treating everyone like family, every scoop reflects the brand’s commitment to being Fresh. Greek. Better. The flagship Georgetown location at 3143 N St. NW blends vintage American ice cream parlor charm with authentic Greek hospitality. Learn more at yalagreekicream.com and follow @yalagreekicecream

