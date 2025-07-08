Preserving Affordable Housing in Utica

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of Impact Utica, a $101 million project in the city of Utica, Oneida County. Developed by People First, Inc., formerly known as the Municipal Housing Authority of the City of Utica, and VecinoGroup New York, Impact Utica preserves 93 public housing units at Chancellor Apartments and transforms a historic former warehouse into the 74-unit Broad Street Apartments that include 24 units with supportive services for at-risk youth. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has financed over 800 affordable homes in Oneida County. Impact Utica continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year housing plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“The completion of Impact Utica is a testament to our commitment to providing safe, affordable, and sustainable housing for all New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “By preserving critical public housing units at Chancellor Apartments, creating new affordable apartments at Broad Street and supporting at-risk youth, we are revitalizing Utica and ensuring public housing residents of all generations have the opportunity to thrive.”

Located within a half a mile away from each other, all units at Chancellor Apartments and Broad Street Apartments are affordable to households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. Chancellor Apartments, a six-story building originally constructed in 1978, underwent interior and exterior rehabilitation, including a new roof, sidewalk repairs and improved kitchen layouts. All units at Chancellor Apartments will continue to serve as public housing.

The development of Broad Street Apartments entailed the adaptive re-use of a four-story vacant warehouse, originally constructed in 1903 as the Avalon Knitting Mill, that is listed on the State and National Registers of Historic Places. Work included exterior façade repairs, historic period appropriate new windows, and an open courtyard. There are 24 units at Broad Street Apartments that include supportive services for at-risk youth, with services including case management and referral to job training and educational services.

Both components of Impact Utica are highly energy-efficient. Broad Street Apartments is all-electric and was designed to meet 2020 Enterprise Green Communities criteria, with energy efficiency measures including increased insulation and an energy recovery ventilation system. The rehabilitation of Chancellor Apartments has reduced expected energy usage by 20 percent and the development was designed to meet Affordable Multifamily Energy Efficiency Program criteria, with improvements including the installation of electric air source heat pumps and energy-efficient lighting throughout the building.

State financing for Impact Utica includes support from HCR’s State and Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Programs that will generate over $39 million in equity and $37 million in subsidy from New York State Homes and Community Renewal. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has facilitated the use of Federal and State Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits which are estimated to generate over $10 million in equity. The city of Utica provided $500,000 in HOME funding. Operating funding for the 24 supportive apartments is provided by the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative administered by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “New York State is focused on creating and preserving affordable housing that strengthens communities, and this development will do precisely that here in Utica. By revitalizing Chancellor Apartments and transforming the historic Avalon Knitting Mill into Broad Street Apartments, we’re providing 167 energy-efficient homes, including two-dozen with vital supportive services for at-risk youth. The Impact Utica project, supported by more than $76 million from HCR, reflects Governor Hochul’s vision for a more equitable and sustainable future for all New Yorkers.”

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “We are proud to partner on projects that advance the Governor’s affordable housing initiative. By combining resources like our historic properties with incentives like the rehabilitation tax credit programs, communities can create vibrant, reclaimed spaces that have immediate positive impact on the lives of New Yorkers today. Tying the past to the future is a great strategy as we aim to invest in our neighborhoods, expand housing opportunities, and plan for the future.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “This housing development will provide quality affordable homes for many, including safe, supportive housing for 24 young adults residing at Broad Street Apartments who will have access to services to help them build their lives in this community. The work is yet another example of the investments in affordable and supportive housing Governor Hochul is making throughout the State. Our Office is pleased to provide ongoing support through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative. ”

Senator Chuck Schumer said, “Every family and young person in Utica deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit that I worked hard to protect and expand has delivered millions to help preserve and build over 100 homes in Utica. These new homes will be energy-efficient and offer assistance to help young residents find jobs. High housing costs are a key driver of inflation so we must build more housing for working people to bring down those high prices. I applaud Governor Hochul’s work increasing access to affordable housing in the Mohawk Valley and across New York, and I will continue working to deliver federal resources to deliver more affordable housing across NY.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “All New Yorkers deserve access to affordable, state-of-the-art housing, but too often the most vulnerable in our communities are priced out of their homes and apartments. The completion of Impact Utica will help ensure that at-risk youth and Utica families have access to the safe, affordable housing options they need, while also revitalizing downtown. I will continue to fight for federal funding to expand access to affordable and modern housing across New York.”

Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon said, “Impact Utica is an example of what can be accomplished when we invest in people, preserve our history, and build with purpose. This project not only revitalizes historical buildings in our community, but also assists families and our at-risk youth. I appreciate the Governor’s commitment and the partnership of our State agencies to make this vision a reality.”

Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. said, “Impact Utica is a transformative investment in the future of our community—preserving critical public housing, creating new affordable apartments and providing vital support for at-risk youth. This project not only revitalizes historic structures, but also strengthens the foundation of our neighborhoods with safe, sustainable housing. I thank Governor Hochul, People First, and all the partners involved for helping deliver meaningful progress to the residents of Utica and Oneida County.”

Utica Mayor Mike Galime said, “To me, the most important part of affordable housing is creating a space in which people can make a home, and do so proudly. The most recent renovations and developments of People First are shining examples of this – and without unwavering state support through the Governor’s initiatives these projects simply would not be possible.”

People First (Utica Municipal Housing Authority) Executive Director Robert R. Calli said, “Impact Utica is a shining example of how strategic and community partnerships can transform lives. People First would like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her steadfast commitment to providing affordable housing for people in our State. We also extend our gratitude to the New York State Homes and Community Renewal, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation, New York State Office of Temporary & Disability Assistance, the City of Utica, Wells Fargo, our co-developer Vecino Group, and service partner Mohawk Valley Community Action. The completion of this transformative project is a powerful example of what we can achieve when we work together to address community housing needs. This development provides safe, stable homes and supportive services to help residents improve their quality of life, thrive, and become self-sufficient.”

Vecino Group New York Chairman Rick Manzardo said, “New York State has been a great partner for the community-focused housing that Vecino creates. Even when built, true success can’t happen without local dedication and teamwork. The City of Utica—and especially People First and their mission-driven approach—have again been great collaborators for us to help deliver for the people of Utica.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding, and new protections for renters and homeowners. Building on this commitment, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes more than $1.5 billion in new State funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. These measures complement the Governor’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, included in the FY23 Enacted Budget, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 60,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 and FY26 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Community Program — which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 300 communities have received Pro-Housing certification, including the city of Utica.